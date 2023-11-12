Remembrance Sunday: King Charles leads memorial service at Cenotaph

King Charles salutes as he attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall - AP POOL

The King has led the Remembrance Sunday service after protests marred Armistice Day.

Under a gloomy sky, King Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph on Sunday morning after observing a two-minute silence.

As he approached the Cenotaph hundreds of well-wishers who had lined the streets to observe the ceremony watched in quiet contemplation.

On Armistice Day the Prime Minister was forced to speak out against the clashes seen on the streets of the capital between the far-Right, Hamas sympathisers and the police, which he said had disrespected the military and Britain’s fallen.

Suella Braverman and James Cleverly hold wreaths - AP/Kin Cheung

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak attend the ceremony - PA/Yui Mok

However, on Sunday morning, as King Charles was followed in the setting down of wreaths by members of the Royal family, the mood was entirely different.

An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen, who was then proceeded by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal. The Duke of Kent’s wreath was laid by his equerry.

The King at the Cenotaph - Getty/Chris Jackson

After the Royal Family had completed the laying of the wreaths, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, approached the cenotaph to pay his respects, setting down his wreath before other senior politicians followed.

As the laying of the wreaths culminated Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of the Air Staff, jointly set down their wreaths.

The event concluded with a Short service including prayers and hymns, before the Royal British Legion March Past commenced.