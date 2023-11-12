Remembrance Sunday: King Charles to lead memorial service at Cenotaph

King Charles will lead his second Remembrance Sunday service as monarch

King Charles is set to lead the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London later.

The service honours the contribution of military and civilian servicemen and women in World Wars One and Two, and other conflicts.

Members of the Royal Family, senior politicians and dignitaries will lay wreaths in Whitehall.

Thousands of veterans, army personnel and members of the public will also gather to pay their respects.

The Cenotaph remains under a dedicated 24-hour police presence until the conclusion of Remembrance events.

On Saturday, nine police officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd of mainly football hooligans reaching the war memorial while a service took place.

Nearly 1,400 police officers will be in London as the Met continues to heighten its presence around the Cenotaph

Scuffles first broke out shortly after 10:00 GMT as police attempted to stop a crowd of people carrying St George's flags marching along Embankment towards Whitehall where the Cenotaph is located.

Officers faced aggression from some of the counter-protesters - who include some far-right groups - near the Cenotaph, the Metropolitan Police said.

The group, which had been chanting "England 'til I die", pushed through the police barrier, with some shouting "let's have them".

However, a two-minute silence held at the Cenotaph at 11:00 GMT to mark Armistice Day was observed "respectfully", police added.

No major protest is scheduled to take place on Remembrance Sunday, although the policing operation will continue with some 1,375 officers deployed amid commemoration events in the capital.

Another two-minute silence will be held at the same time on Sunday and this will be followed by a parade through Whitehall.

Among those marching will be nuclear test veterans, who for the first time will wear a medal acknowledging their contribution.

After 70 years of waiting for recognition, those exposed to the effects of nuclear bombs during the UK's testing programme were given a medal - depicting an atom surrounded by olive branches - for the Remembrance Sunday service.

More than 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations will be represented, as well as some 300 veterans not affiliated with an association who have been invited to join for the first time.

Royal British Legion's Anthony Metcalfe told BBC Breakfast he expects "close to 10,000 individuals" to take part.

"Everyone from a 100-year-old D-Day veteran to young Scottish soldiers and many regimental associations and other groups," he said.

