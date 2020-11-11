Remembrance Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many business and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Remembrance Day.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for a bite.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services. Some businesses may be observing holiday hours.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Atlantic Superstores, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.
- Some Murphy's Pharmacies locations are closed while others have modified hours.
- Shoppers Drug Mart and Lawtons Drugs are open but operating on reduced holiday hours, which vary by location.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall and Confederation Court Mall are closed.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed.
- Walmart is closed.
- For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Saturday Nov. 14.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery or collection service.
- Montague and O'Leary COVID-19 testing clinics are closed.
- Drop-in COVID-19 testing will be open in Charlottetown and Summerside.
