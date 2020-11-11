Remembrance Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many business and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for a bite.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services. Some businesses may be observing holiday hours.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstores, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.

Some Murphy's Pharmacies locations are closed while others have modified hours.

Shoppers Drug Mart and Lawtons Drugs are open but operating on reduced holiday hours, which vary by location.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall and Confederation Court Mall are closed.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed.

Walmart is closed.

For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Saturday Nov. 14.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery or collection service.

Montague and O'Leary COVID-19 testing clinics are closed.

Drop-in COVID-19 testing will be open in Charlottetown and Summerside.

