Remembrance Day services held across South West

A range of Remembrance Sunday ceremonies and commemorations have taken place across Devon and Cornwall.

Communities across the south west fell silent to honour those who have died in conflicts past and present.

Leading the service on Plymouth Hoe, the Archbishop of Canterbury prayed for a world "that may find peace".

Other services took place around the two counties, including in Bodmin, Exeter and Helston.

The Most Rev Justin Welby - the Archbishop of Canterbury - also led a service in Torquay for Armistice Day on Saturday.

The archbishop's visit to the county is one of a series of church mission weekends across England.

Speaking at the Remembrance Day service on The Hoe in Plymouth, he said: "We meet today to remember.

"As we come to remember, God draws near to us, that in the pain of remembrance there may be healing, and in the remembrance, there may be honour given to those who fell in battle in the two world wars from the Royal Navy, from the Army, from the Royal Air Force, and associated regiments and groups, from those who have fallen since in the many conflicts which continue to this day.

"We remember those on deployment around the world at the minute, from the armed forces, and we give thanks for them.

"We take to heart the words from the poem in Flanders Field, and thank all those who carry the torch that gives us freedom and liberty.

"We remember those in wars today all around the world, well-known and the forgotten, and in our remembering, we pray for a world that may find peace."

People fell silent in Bodmin on Sunday to remember all those who had fallen in war

In Bodmin, Phil Cooper, the mayor of the town, said Bodmin had a "very rich military history".

"It's very important to the town that we do this, and remember those people that made the ultimate sacrifice for us," he said.

Bishopsteignton was also among the communities remembering the fallen.

The local community centre also staged an exhibition featuring recently-discovered transcriptions of Letters From the Front, written by Clifford E Wallis - who was killed in 1918 and whose name appears on its War Memorial.

This year, Custard the horse was led through the village, decorated in purple poppies to commemorate the animals lost to war.

On Coverack beach in west Cornwall, the portrait of World War Two paratrooper Herbie Bray was etched into the sand by beach rake artist Jon Barnes.

Mr Bray, who lived most of his life in Mullion, was thought to be one of the last surviving British paratroopers.

He died in October, aged 97.

