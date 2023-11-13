Remembrance Day poem at Tube station ‘rubbed out’

The words on the board were from a poem written at the end of the First World War by John Maxwell Edmonds - Triangle News

A Remembrance Day poem displayed at a London Underground station appears to have been rubbed out, in a move that left staff “disgusted”.

British Transport Police were informed after part of the message in tribute to veterans at Morden Tube Station in south London disappeared on Sunday.

Station staff had written a poignant poem on a board at the entrance to the station, taken from words written at the end of the First World War by a Cambridge classicist turned wartime codebreaker.

John Maxwell Edmonds was born in Stroud in 1875 and found himself working in military intelligence during 1918 to 1919.

One of the epitaphs composed by him reads: “When you go home, tell them of us, and say,

“For your to-morrows these gave their to-day.”

But on the station sign, someone wiped out the last line.

The last line of the poem was wiped out by an unkown person - Triangle News

Images from earlier in the day show the four-line poem in its full glory, with the words “Lest we forget” added beneath and poppies stuck close by.

Morden Station posted on X, formerly Twitter: “And this is the respect the youth of today have!!! Absolutely disgusted.”

Merton Police replied: “Seen and noted. @‌BTPLondon can you assist with this?”

“Disgusting,” one person said on X.

“I hope you have rewritten the words – don’t let them win,” another retorted.

One added: “Hope you put your words back on, don’t be put off and stick with it.”

But others said that although it was upsetting, they took issue with generalisations about young people.

“Kind suggestion not to generalise, many younger ones also out today,” one said.

“My daughter watched the Festival of Remembrance and the cenotaph coverage this morning with tears in her eyes.

“Remembering the great great uncle who she never knew. He didn’t come home from WW1. She is determined to never forget. She is 18!”

And another said: “Whoever did this – awful. How do we know it’s a youth?”

Transport for London has been contacted for comment.