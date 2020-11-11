Remembrance Day in New Brunswick: What you need to know

New Brunswickers will honour those who serve or served through virtual and distanced events on Wednesday.

Most major businesses in the province will be closed.

Jack Clayton, the executive director of the New Brunswick command of the Royal Canadian Legion, said most ceremonies will be by invitation only for wreath layers.

"We've asked the public to please stay away," he said.

"The ceremonies are going to be very, very much downsized compared to other years."

Ceremonies will be held in communities around New Brunswick, including:

Bathurst: A small-scale ceremony will be held to mark Remembrance Day, but the public is asked not to attend in person. It will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page at 10:45 a.m.

Campbellton: The annual ceremony at the Memorial Civic Centre will not be held this year. Instead a smaller event will be at the local legion post and live streamed on social media.

Fredericton: The legion will hold a ceremony broadcast on Rogers TV at 11 a.m. The public is asked not to gather in person.

Miramichi: The community will be hosting a live-streamed ceremony on the Royal Canadian Legion Miramichi Branch 10 Facebook page.

Moncton: There will be a ceremony at the Moncton Coliseum broadcast on Rogers Television (Channel 10) and live streamed on the city's social media starting at 10:30 a.m. Residents are not permitted to attend in person.

Riverview: A small ceremony will be held for invited guests only. It will be recorded and live streamed on Riverview Fire and Rescue's YouTube channel at 10:45 a.m.

Saint John: The city will be holding a "roll-past" event after an invitation-only outdoor ceremony. Members of the public are welcome to assemble their vehicles in the Superstore and Staples parking lot beginning at 12:15 p.m., using the Thorne Avenue entrance. The vehicle procession will leave at 1 p.m. and pass by the front entrance of TD Station, where veterans, representatives of local military units, and first responders will be waiting on the steps to receive appreciation.

Public Health issues guidelines

Most events are asking the public to watch online, however New Brunswick Public Health released guidelines for those attending in person.

The entire province is now in the yellow phase, which permits gatherings of up to 50 people with physical distancing. Organizations holding events with more than 50 must collect information for contact tracing.

Health guidelines include:

Physical distancing of two metres, unless in instances where people are seated and every person continuously wears a mask, in which case physical distancing of one metre is acceptable

Masks are required in all indoor public areas

Staying home when ill

Frequent hand washing or hand sanitizing

Sneezing/coughing into a tissue or an elbow or sleeve if a tissue isn't available

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces frequently and thoroughly

What's closed on Wednesday

Walmart locations will be closed.

All NB Liquor stores will be closed.

All Cannabis NB stores will be closed.

Grocery stores, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore, will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.