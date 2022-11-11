Remembrance Day 2022: What time is the silence and how many minutes is it?

The nation will fall silent to honour the people who have lost their lives in war.

The silence was first observed on Armistice Day on November 11, 1919.

Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day, is observed every year on the eleventh day of the eleventh month to commemorate the signing of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany to end the First World War.

Remembrance Sunday in the UK is always held on the second Sunday in November each year.

When is the two-minute silence and how long does it last for?

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am on Friday, November 11.

This is done to mark the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month when the armistice was signed to bring the end of WWI.

What is Armistice Day?

Armistice Day, otherwise known as Remembrance Day, is a national day of remembrance to honour people who have died in war.

A two-minute silence is held at 11am on November 11, in a tradition that was first started 100 years ago by King George V in 1919.

Why do we hold a two-minute silence?

One year after WWI ended, King George asked the public to hold a silence at 11am to honour the war dead.

He did so to ensure the "thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead".