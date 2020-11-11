Remembrance Day 2020: What's open and what's closed in the HRM

Many businesses will be closed on Wednesday to mark Remembrance Day, and this year many traditional ceremonies will also be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ceremonies across the Halifax region will be reduced this year and people are advised to check with their local legion about possible virtual observances. The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Grand Parade in Halifax will be closed to the public.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Nova Scotia has asked the public to stay home and to reflect on what veterans have sacrificed .

Veterans care homes in Nova Scotia that would normally be open for Remembrance Day will also be closed to the public. A notice from the Nova Scotia Health Authority said each facility will customize its own events while ensuring the health of residents.

The following veterans long-term care facilities will be closed to the public on Remembrance Day:

Taigh Na Mara (Glace Bay)

Harbourview Hospital (Sydney Mines)

Northumberland Veterans Unit at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital (Pictou)

Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building (Halifax)

Veteran's Place (Yarmouth)

Soldiers Memorial Hospital (Middleton)

Fishermen's Memorial Hospital (Lunenburg)

Under the Remembrance Day Act, some retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls, big-box stores and grocery stores. There are a few exceptions to the act, including drug stores, gas stations and retail stores with no more than three employees working at any one time.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed across the Halifax region on Wednesday.

Groceries

Walmart will be closed.

Sobeys will be closed.

Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

Costco will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for details.

Gateway Meat Market will be open at reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmers markets

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed.

The Bedford Basin Farmers Market will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Alcohol retailers

NSLC locations are closed.

Bishop's Cellar in Halifax will be closed.

Propeller Brewing Company will be open regular hours.

Nine Locks Brewing Company Tap Room and Cold Beer Store will be open between noon and midnight. The Dartmouth retail store will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will operate at reduced hours of noon to midnight.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will operate on its holiday schedule on Wednesday.

Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Municipal recreation facilities

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed. Check with individual facilities to confirm operating hours. Cole Harbour Place will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Waste collection

There is no garbage, recycling or green bin collection on Remembrance Day. Curbside pickup scheduled on Wednesday has been pushed back to Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Otter Lake Waste Facility and the Municipal Recycling Plant will both be closed on Wednesday.

Schools

All public schools in the province are closed

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Remembrance Day. Most post offices will be closed. However, post offices operated by the private sector may be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Banks

All banks are closed.

Parking

Parking will be free on Wednesday, but motorists must abide by other posted signage.

311

The 311 contact centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The three customer-service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Wednesday, but will reopen for regular business hours on Thursday.

