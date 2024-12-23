Remembering Rickey Henderson, first basemen on the move, Phillies are active | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The baseball world lost one of its all-time greatest players this past weekend when stolen base king Rickey Henderson passed away at the age of 65. The first-ballot Hall of Famer and larger-than-life character left behind a legacy that will forever be untouchable in the game he so adored.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the legacy of the former ten-time All-Star and 1990 AL MVP, his impact on the game during his playing days and how his flashy style is still being felt in the game today, as well as his impressive longevity in a career that spanned 25 years, culminating in a first-ballot induction into Cooperstown.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the extremely active first-base market, which saw Christian Walker sign with the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees signing Paul Goldschmidt and the Cleveland Guardians bringing back old friend Carlos Santana, as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals making trades to fill their first-base gaps. Later, Jake & Jordan discuss the Philadelphia Phillies making what might be an impactful trade and catch you up on all the other moves you may have missed in baseball.

(2:10) - The Opener: Remembering Rickey Henderson

(15:40) - Around the League: First base market is hot

(40:41) - Phillies trade for Luzardo

(46:37) - A trip to Jordan’s Prospect Hut

(51:11) - Turbo Mode: All the other transactions



