Remembering Rep. John Lewis on the 1-Year Anniversary of the Civil Rights Icon's Death

The nation is celebrating the life of John Lewis on the 1-year anniversary of the renowned civil rights activist's death.

Lewis died on July 17, 2020, at age 80 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Events honoring the late Georgia representative took place in both Atlanta and across the United States on Saturday to honor his commitment to the country.

Six members of Lewis' family and several senior U.S. lawmakers convened in San Diego for the official christening of the USNS John Lewis.

"This ship will be a beacon to the world reminding all who see it of the persistence and courage of John Lewis," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the ceremony, according to USA Today.

Georgia congressman Buddy Carter, who attended the event, shared a glimpse of the new ship on social media. The 63-year-old also offered some kind words for his late friend.

Honored to be a part of the official congressional delegation for the christening of the USS John Lewis #gapol pic.twitter.com/5BTzmU3d4l — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 17, 2021

"You know, it's hard to believe it's been a year since we lost our friend John Lewis, a man who dedicated himself to a more perfect union," Rep. Carter said in a video statement on Twitter. "In his early days in Nashville fighting segregation and the freedom rides to his service in Congress, John Lewis set a great example for all of us."

President Joe Biden recalled a personal anecdote from his final conversation with Lewis in a statement honoring the late congressman.

"Days before he died one year ago today, Jill and I spoke with John Lewis for the last time. He asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work – his life's work – of healing and uniting this nation. With John's spirit guiding us, we must be unafraid and never give up," Biden tweeted Saturday.

Days before he died one year ago today, Jill and I spoke with John Lewis for the last time. He asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work – his life’s work – of healing and uniting this nation. With John’s spirit guiding us, we must be unafraid and never give up. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland also lauded Lewis for "fearlessly" fighting for decades to "ensure people's freedom, equality, and other basic human rights" in a statement released Saturday. The 68-year-old called on Congress to honor his legacy by passing a bill named after the civil rights icon that's aimed at improving voting rights nationwide.

"We need Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would provide the Department with important tools to protect the right to vote and to ensure that every vote is counted. There is no more fitting way to honor the profound legacy of Congressman Lewis," Garland stated.

Former First Lady Laura Bush, First Lady Michelle Obama, US President Barack Obama and US Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, holds hands during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

House majority whip James Clyburn offered a similar sentiment in his tribute to Lewis on Twitter.

"Today marks one year without my dear friend, John Lewis, a stalwart in the fight for voting rights," wrote Clyburn, 80. "We ought to honor his memory and life's work by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and protecting the right to vote.

Today marks one year without my dear friend, John Lewis, a stalwart in the fight for voting rights.



We ought to honor his memory and life's work by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and protecting the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/cIYe6Q5SzX — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) July 17, 2021

Former President Barack Obama honored both Lewis and C.T. Vivian, who died on the same exact day, in his Twitter tribute on Saturday.

"John Lewis and C.T. Vivian loved this country so much that they risked their lives so that it might live up to its promise," Obama, 59, captioned photos of him adorning the two activists with the Presidential medal of freedom in 2011.

"They gave all of themselves to the cause of freedom and justice, and inspired generations to follow their example. Now it's up to us to continue the work," he added.

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian loved this country so much that they risked their lives so that it might live up to its promise. They gave all of themselves to the cause of freedom and justice, and inspired generations to follow their example. Now it’s up to us to continue the work. pic.twitter.com/LZNQHqIUAo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2021

Michelle Obama also shared a call to action in her post remembering Lewis' legacy.

"As we celebrate the king of good trouble — his legacy of perseverance; his ability to find moments of joy and lightness in the midst of real struggle — we should also recommit ourselves to building the future he envisioned," she captioned an image of a young Lewis.

"All across our country, the sacred right to vote that he marched and bled for is being threatened. That's why we've got to do everything in our power to pass the #ForThePeopleAct and the #JohnLewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," the former First Lady added. "Everyone deserves to have their voices heard and their votes counted, and I can't think of a better way to honor Congressman Lewis than by turning these bills into law."

Lewis played a pivotal role during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was one of six leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., to organize the historic 1963 March on Washington. Two years later, he led numerous marches from Selma to Montgomery across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

In 1986, Lewis was elected to Congress for the first time. He was re-elected 16 times and used his time as a representative to continue his fight to improve civil rights in the U.S.

Barack Obama walks alongside Amelia Boynton Robinson (R), one of the original marchers, the Reverend Al Sharpton (2nd R), First Lady Michelle Obama (L), and US Representative John Lewis (2nd-L), Democrat of Georgia, and also one of the original marchers, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

In an interview with New York Magazine shortly before his death, Lewis shared his views on activism, racial injustice, and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"We must never ever give up, or give in, or throw in the towel. We must continue to press on! And be prepared to do what we can to help educate people, to motivate people, to inspire people to stay engaged, to stay involved, and to not lose their sense of hope," urged Lewis.