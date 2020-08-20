Remembering Rajiv: A non-politician who quickly learnt the tricks of the trade

On this day in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was born to Indira and Feroze Gandhi. An airline pilot by profession, who went on to become the prime minister of India, he was assassinated by the LTTE in 1991.

His son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi fondly remembered him and paid his tributes on twitter.

Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being.



I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father.



We miss him today and everyday. pic.twitter.com/jWUUZQklTi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2020

The period after Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 was extraordinary as it was for the first time in the Congress party’s history that the mantle of the party passed from one family member to the other.

On the contrary, Indira was not the undisputed leader of Congress party after Nehru’s death. She had to make her way in the party hierarchy.

Rajiv was in a similar situation when he joined politics after Indira’s death. There were seniors in the party, like Pranab Mukherjee, who aspired to become the prime minister.

Rajiv took time to wield his authority, did not trust the old guard and formed a new bunch of loyal men.

That’s the reason the average tenure of chief ministers during his time as PM (1985-1991) is the lowest.

Rajiv was almost a greenhorn in politics and had little leadership experience before he took up the job of the prime minister. This also meant that he as insecure and his confidence in other people was not quite low.

The coterie around him included Arun Singh, Gopi Arora, SK Bhatnagar, NN Vohra, P Shiv Shankar, Arun Nehru, Suman Dubey, and even VP Singh for a short while.

As the media focussed its coverage on the coterie, many of them lost leverage with Rajiv Gandhi and were axed from his inner circles — Arun Nehru, VP Singh, to name a few. However, Rajiv always appeared to rely on ‘close’ informants for information and decision making rather than building and relying on strong organisational processes, experts or individuals responsible for those specific roles.

H K L Bhagat was the minister who managed to stay in Rajiv Gandhi’s Cabinet for the entire five-year term.

By mid-1988, he had carried out a total of 23 Cabinet reshuffles in 38 months. The constant shuffling meant that ministers had very little time to put in place medium or long term strategies.

Rajiv kept interfering in the state units, weakening them over time. Instead of leadership emerging through local development and competition, leadership emerged on the basis of whims and fancies of the central leadership. An inexperienced central leadership meant that this process was extremely inefficient.

However, he was genuinely interested and invested in modernising the nation with technology being at the center of that change. By the late 80s, middle class households began to benefit from these changes.

Rajiv had many positive achievements to his credit like the peace accord in Assam and Mizoram, rapid adoption of phones (public) and television, general acceptance and adoption of computer technology, creation of the NSG and interventions in coups in Seychelles and Maldives, and overall management of drought of 1987.

However, his tenure was also marred by many game-changing events. These events include the actions around the Shah Bano case, Ram Temple-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the infamous Defamation Bill and the Bofors corruption case.

During Rajiv’s tenure, VP Singh left the party, along with Arun Nehru, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Mohammad Arif Khan, after the Bofors fiasco.

