Remembering the Olympic athletes who also fought for Canada

Many Canadians have represented their country on the world stage at the Olympics.

Only a select few of them, however, put aside their athletic lives to serve with the Canadian forces.

On this Remembrance Day, we reflect on some of our Olympic athletes who also fought for Canada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Percival Molson

Competed in the men's 400-metre race at the 1904 Games in St. Louis and went on to serve in World War I.

Tom Longboat

Ran the marathon at the London Games in 1908 and served in World War I.

John Howard

A sprinter at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Howard also served in World War I.

Alex Decoteau

The veteran of World War I previously previously represented Canada as a distance runner in Stockholm.

WATCH | Tribute to Olympians who fought for Canada:

James Duffy

Duffy ran the marathon in 1912 before serving for Canada in World War I.

The Ottawa RCAF Flyers

The hockey team struck gold at the 1948 Olympics in St. Moritz. The Flyers, consisted of former and active air force members, was inducted into the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame in 1971.

Gerald Ouellette

Ouellette served over 20 years in the Canadian Forces and also represented the nation in shooting at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

Steve Cyr

Cyr, who joined the Armed Forces in 1988, was represented Canada in biathlon in 1992, 1994, and 1998.

Mark Graham