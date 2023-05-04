Remembering Lt.-Gen. Vincent R. Stewart (Ret.) – Former Director Of The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency And Former MEMRI Special Advisor And Chairman Of MEMRI Board Of Advisors

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / With a heavy heart, MEMRI mourns the passing, on April 28, 2023, of former MEMRI Special Advisor and Chairman of the MEMRI Board of Advisors Lt.-Gen. (Ret.) Vincent R. Stewart, USMC at the age of 64. Prior to joining MEMRI, Lt.-Gen. Stewart was the 20th Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency and the Commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

Lt.-Gen. Stewart's joining of MEMRI in July 2019 enhanced MEMRI's relationships with the U.S. government and with all branches of the military, and his unique expertise contributed immeasurably to our Cyber and Jihad Lab (CJL) and Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) projects. He said at the time: "I am proud to be a part of the MEMRI team and looking forward to growing MEMRI's products in the future."

Most of his nearly 40-year military career was in intelligence. He was known for his aggressive stance on cybersecurity, and has said that it is one of his top concerns. His military decorations include: the Defense Superior Service Medal; the Legion of Merit, with one gold star; the Bronze Star; the Meritorious Service Medal, with one gold star; the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, with two gold stars; the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; the Combat Action Ribbon; the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal; and various unit awards. He is the first African-American and the first Marine to lead the DIA.

In October 2017, as Lt.-Gen. Stewart was leaving the post of DIA director, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats presented him with the Director of National Intelligence Gold Medallion award, commending him as a "true patriot and an exceptional leader" for his service, and as a "visionary leader." On the same occasion, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal by Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, representing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who praised him for strengthening integrated intelligence centers at the combatant commands and modernizing operational capabilities, and for his outreach to allies and partners around the world. Previously, as he took up the post, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper commended him as exceptionally qualified to serve in it, and for his temperament, professional background, leadership skills and integrity that made him eminently suited to be DIA director.



On January 15, 2020, Lt.-Gen. Stewart testified on MEMRI's behalf before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security on "U.S.-Iran Tensions: Implications For Homeland Security." He spoke about the threat of Iran cyberterrorism and potential cyber consequences. His testimony can be read here.

He also authored the preface to the landmark MEMRI study The Coming Storm - Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency, published in August 2019.

The announcement of his joining MEMRI in July 2019 can be read here.

