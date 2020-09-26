Remembering Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on His 200th Birth Anniversary

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born Ishwar Chandra Bandyopadhyay, on September 26, 1820. The late Sanskrit scholar, writer, educator and philanthropist is known for his work on social emancipation and women upliftment.

Vidyasagar continued social reform movements during the mid-19th century. He always had a strong voice against the oppression inflicted on women by society. The reformist passed away on July 29, 1891, due to liver cancer. He died at the age of 70 in Kolkata.

To commemorate Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on the occasion of his 200th birth anniversary, let’s go through some of the most inspirational quotes by him:

-Education does not only mean learning, reading, writing, and arithmetic, it should provide comprehensive knowledge, Education in geography, geometry, literature, natural philosophy, moral philosophy, physiology, political economy, etc is very much necessary. We want teachers who know both Bengali and the English Language, and at the same time are free from religious prejudices

-The life without suffering is like a boat without a sailor, in which there is no discretion of itself, it also moves in a light breeze

- Self-restraint (moderation) gives discrimination; mediation gives concentration; peace, satisfaction, and charity give humanity

- Before one's own interest, seeing the interest of society and country is the religion of a true citizen with a conscience.

-Beyond the welfare of others, there is no other righteous work and religion

-Those who are atheists should believe in God from a scientific point of view, they have an interest in it.

- If a person wants to become big, then he should do even the smallest work, because only self-help is the best.

-No matter how big a man becomes he should always remember his past

- If you want to become successful and prestigious, learn to bend. Because those who do not bow, the wind of time tilts

- A man's greatest act should be the well-being, and cooperation of others; Who builds a prosperous nation