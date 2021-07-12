Remembering the horror of Bastille Day in the city of Nice, five years later

Bastille Day, 14 July, is the French national holiday, a festival marked by military parades, open-air dancing, fireworks and celebrations. Tragically, in the southern city of Nice, the country's national holiday also conjures up visions of horror, because, five years ago, a man drove a truck into a crowd celebrating on the waterfront, killing 86 people.

Dozens of nationalities were among the victims who were out to enjoy a fireworks show on the palm-fringed Promenade des Anglais with friends and family when Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel struck.

The Tunisian-born assailant, who is believed to have been spurred by jihadist propaganda, was shot dead by police after a two-kilometre rampage.

Fifteen of his victims were minors, with the youngest aged just two-and-a-half.

At the city's Lenval hospital, around 300 children are still being monitored by psychiatrists for the trauma suffered that night, with around 100 needing regular consultations.

"Five years on, we still have patients who have recurring nightmares which are flashbacks to the attack," says Florence Askenazy, head of the hospital's trauma service.

"These are primary school children who witnessed . . . terrible things when they were little, who have nightmares about . . . trucks coming from all directions," she explained.

Fund of 83 million euros in compensation

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit the city for a ceremony at the site of the only existing memorial for the victims, a fountain located in a municipal garden set back from the seafront promenade.

Accompanied by the families of the deceased and Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Castex will be guest of honour for the commemorations that will see 86 doves released as a sign of peace.

Later in the evening, city authorities have organised a concert and at 10:34 pm precisely, the time of the start of the rampage, 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront to honour the dead.

A government compensation fund has offered payouts for a total of 83 million euros to around 2,000 people, including the injured, the families of the deceased, and people with psychological problems.

Another 400 people are yet to receive a final payout because their medical condition has not yet stabilised, according to the fund.