Remembering the heatwave of 1976: standpipes, droughts and forest fires

A young boy goes fishing at dried out Edgbaston reservoir in Birmingham in the Channel 5 documentary Heatwave: Summer Of '76 - Channel 5

Phew, what a scorcher. Heatwave: Summer of ‘76 (Channel 5) provided a nostalgia rush back to those hazy, innocent days when the sunshine seemed endless and nobody worried that it was due to global warming.

The record-breaking summer of 1976 has become ingrained in British social history and scorched in our collective memory. On 23 June, the sun began to blaze down, heralding a heatwave which would last for 10 sweltering weeks. Temperatures peaked at 36 degrees Centigrade (97 Fahrenheit in old money). Barely a raindrop fell for weeks on end, causing the worst drought for 250 years. It made this week's balmy weather look like amateur hour.

This fortuitously timely 90-minute film from the makers of The Big Freeze: Winter ’63, which aired in February, rewound the sizzling story. With the Troubles at their peak and Jim Callaghan’s Labour government embattled, the golden weather came as a welcome distraction for a worried nation. Denis Healey wiped the sweat from his eyebrows with relief.

If you were still in short trousers in 1976, as I was, it was a halcyon time of hedonism and holiday spirit. Beaches were packed with ice-cream lickers and Radio 1 Roadshow revellers. For some grown-ups, however, the drought had deadly ramifications. Crops were ruined (ironic, because The Wurzels had just got their brand new combine harvester that summer). Cattle were slaughtered, fish died in depleted waterways and towns were plagued by swarms of biting ladybirds. Gardens wilted. Forest fires broke out. Elderly people died of heatstroke and people drowned in rivers.

Water was rationed, with communities depending upon standpipes. We were urged to avoid flushing the toilet and “bath with a friend” (different times indeed). Even a lioness fainted at a circus near Norwich. Most shockingly of all, Wimbledon umpires were allowed to remove their jackets for the first time.

Drought warning sign on the M5 near Exeter in 1976 - Channel 5

The archive footage was so evocative, you could almost smell the Ambre Solaire and taste the Sunblest bread. This was the era of space hoppers and Swingball, Concorde flights and Raleigh Chopper bikes. Every man had a moustache, sideburns and a 25p pint of Skol clutched in his clammy hand.

Produced by ITN, this programme often had the feel of a retro list show. A random selection of talking heads tipped up to reminisce. DJ Tony Blackburn and former Page Three model Linda Lusardi weren’t the classiest of contributors. Vanessa Feltz, a hormone-crazed teen at the time, fondly remembered “everyone copping off with absolutely everyone else”. Toyah Willcox was a dresser for Dad’s Army and found herself chasing Ian Lavender around in his underpants, pleading with him to put on his itchy woollen serge uniform. Stupid boy.

A superior first-hand account came from Sir Trevor Macdonald, a young reporter at the time. He recalled grilling the Minister for Drought, Denis Howell - appointed just three days before the weather broke - about how he was planning to make it rain. Clouds finally appeared in time for a traditional August Bank Holiday washout. Neil Kinnock recalled MPs cheering in Parliament as the first drops fell.

It was overlong and a little repetitive but this was an irresistible documentary for a summer Saturday with the windows open and an icy drink to hand: amusing, oddly affecting at times and full of kitchen sink-drama. Pass the calamine lotion, please, my pink bits are peeling.