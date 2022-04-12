Remembering the ‘First Lady of Star Trek’ Whose Voice Paved the Way for Alexa and Siri

Christian Blauvelt
·7 min read

“And now the conclusion…”

For “Star Trek” fans during the ‘90s, there were no more thrilling words than those at the end of a “previously on” sizzle reel. They promised the epic second installment of a two-part episode to come, whether on “The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” or “Voyager.” The woman who said those words was not just the “voice” of “Star Trek” but its “First Lady”: Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, the wife of franchise creator Gene Roddenberry, and an omnipresent part of the series herself.

More from IndieWire

Barrett, who died in 2008, would have turned 90 this year, and she’s currently being featured in the exhibition “Gene Roddenberry: Sci-Fi Visionary” at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum through June 9. The flamboyant costumes of one of her later “Trek” characters, Lwaxana Troi, all frills and folds of flowing fabric, are there. Two of the characters she originated are also returning to the small screen May 5 with “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on Paramount+. But Barrett-Roddenberry’s legacy goes even deeper: She helped inspire personal voice assistant technology, with Amazon even code-naming the project that eventually became Alexa as “Majel.”

It’s quite a legacy for a woman who wasn’t even allowed to portray the empowered character she had intended to play on the original “Star Trek.”

In the ‘60s series’ pilot episode, titled “The Cage,” the actress played Number One, the executive officer and second-in-command of the Enterprise under Jeffrey Hunter’s Capt. Christopher Pike. NBC rejected that pilot in February 1965 and singled out Number One specifically.

“They thought a woman as second in command wouldn’t really be believable, I guess, at the time, or at least accepted by a general audience,” Barrett-Roddenberry’s son Rod Roddenberry said in an interview with IndieWire. But the network did allow her to assume a different role altogether, one which didn’t shake up ‘60s gender roles: as Nurse Christine Chapel. (Number One and Nurse Chapel, now played by Rebecca Romijn and Jess Bush respectively, will both be on “Strange New Worlds.”)

“That was a huge disappointment for her,” Roddenberry said, noting that NBC also hated Leonard Nimoy’s (eventually iconic) character Spock. “My father had a cute little story that he would say, and he’d say it mostly in jest, but he said that he fought to keep the Vulcan, and married the woman. A little chauvinistic at the time, but that’s the era of that style of humor, I guess.” Barrett married Roddenberry in 1969 after “The Original Series” had wrapped.

Barrett-Roddenberry with her husband, Gene.
Barrett-Roddenberry with her husband, Gene.

Gene Roddenberry actually found another role his future wife could occupy on the show, as well, one she’d continue and refine on other iterations of “Star Trek” for the next four decades: as the voice of the ship’s computer, which always responds to crewmembers’ verbal commands. “Computer, analyze rate of dilithium decay,” Scotty might ask. And Barrett’s voice would reply as the computer. ”I’m assuming since my father took the role away from her of being Number One, second in command, he did everything he could to give her as many parts as possible to keep her happy,” Rod Roddenberry said. “That’s speculation on my part.”

On the ‘60s show, she played the computer as strictly stilted and robotic, with a higher pitch than she’d give the computer voices on the later series. By “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine,” as Barrett-Roddenberry had aged, her voice had deepened a bit, but her cadence is more relaxed, like a personal voice assistant instead of just “an electronic brain.”

Barrett-Roddenberry, who was born in Cleveland in 1932, had a slightly Old Hollywood sing-song to her voice, often occupying lower registers but with the ability to go quite high. “Warning: warp core breach in four minutes!” If you’re a “Star Trek” fan that’s got to be burned into your brain. Rarely has inexpressiveness been so expressive, a machine so human. As the various series went on, the writers threw in humorous moments for the computer: “There are 14 varieties of tomato soup available from this replicator,” proceeding to name them all.

In a franchise with iconic images galore — Spock’s pointy ears, those boxy tricorders, that delta logo — it wasn’t something visual that defined Barrett-Roddenberry. It was sound. Her sound.

Rod Roddenberry with his mother in the 1990s.
Rod Roddenberry with his mother in the 1990s.

“She and I talked about how iconic her voice was,” her son said. “And how it should one day be the voice of everything automated on this planet. Anytime you call something or go to an ATM or whatever it is, it really should be her voice. So we got a professional audio crew in and we recorded her voice. And what we attempted to do was to get everything phonetically from her, as well as some key ‘Star Trek’ phrases. And we did all that with the idea that we would approach a technology company, because what had happened is that when Amazon and Google and Apple and those guys were starting to come out with Alexa and Siri, or the precursors to those ideas, they actually approached her to do that. And for whatever reason, she turned it down at the time.”

“Since then, it’s been about 15 years. We did talk to Google about trying to do something with the technology, but we had some gaps. We didn’t capture everything phonetically. And they suggested maybe a voice actor to come in and fill that in. And I just didn’t feel that was authentic enough.”

Barrett-Roddenberry used her voice in another way too: After her husband’s death in 1991, the Roddenberry estate was in disarray as there were disputes to Gene’s will. The family bank accounts were frozen. So she ramped up her appearances at “Star Trek” conventions and brought out her husband’s old speeches he’d give on the college lecture circuit when trying to keep “Star Trek” in the public eye after the cancellation of the “Original Series.” And she’d “modernize” them as she saw fit, just as you can see the handwritten notes she made on an original script of “The Cage” at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum exhibit.

“She went out doing this to make money, to keep me in college and to pay the bills,” Roddenberry said. “We weren’t destitute, living on the streets, still a beautiful home in a very nice area. But again, accounts were frozen, money still had to come in to pay the bills. So she didn’t complain about it. She rolled up her sleeves and she did what had to be done. And that is what blew me away. She never asked for anyone to thank her, she just did it, and she did it because she loved my father, she loved me. And to be honest, she loved the fans. And she would make eye contact with people, and talk to them, and listen to their questions. She knew that these were the people that saved ‘Star Trek.’ She knew this is what kept ‘Star Trek’ alive. And she never forgot that.”

Barrett-Roddenberry played Lwaxana Troi, the mother of Marina Sirtis&#x002019;s character, on &#x00201c;The Next Generation.&#x00201d; Because they were &#x00201c;siblings&#x00201d; Sirtis would call Rod &#x00201c;bro&#x00201d; when he was a teenager. - Credit: &#xa9;Paramount Television/Courtesy Everett Collection
Barrett-Roddenberry played Lwaxana Troi, the mother of Marina Sirtis’s character, on “The Next Generation.” Because they were “siblings” Sirtis would call Rod “bro” when he was a teenager. - Credit: ©Paramount Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

©Paramount Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Barrett-Roddenberry took up the mantle of her husband’s legacy and preached the gospel he spread through “Star Trek”: that a better future could be possible through IDIC, “infinite diversity in infinite combinations.” The last “Star Trek” audio she recorded as the ship’s computer was for J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” film a few days before she died.

You can see why Rod Roddenberry wants the voice of his not just “strong” but “over the top strong” mother to be everywhere. But it’s because he wants her voice to be everywhere that he’s skeptical of partnering with any one company.

“I don’t want just AT&T to own this voice and have it, or just Alexa to have this. I would like, anytime there’s an automated system, for them to go online to this public resource, download her phonetic files, and then implement it.”

There’s also a question of, is this Barrett-Roddenberry’s voice or is it the voice of “Star Trek” and CBS/Paramount? That legal question alone makes her son’s dream more difficult to realize. But it doesn’t deny that her voice set the stage for the technological revolutions of the past couple decades, just as “Star Trek” also helped inspire cell phones and tablet computing.

Barrett-Roddenberry’s voice echoes in the heads of every “Star Trek” fan… and on into the future.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Fortnite brings back building

    Fortnite has building again, but you can stick to no-build if you want.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.