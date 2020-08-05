Remembering Ebrahim Alkazi, the grand old man of Indian theatre, who leaves behind a staggering legacy

The grand old man of Indian theatre has passed into eternal incandescence, joining the extended roster of eminent luminaries who have left us this year. The extraordinary Ebrahim Alkazi wore many hats " unparalleled theatre doyen, a driven connoisseur of the arts, cultural ambassador " and leaves behind a staggering legacy as one of the most distinctive architects of 20th-century Indian theatre. He was 94, and the high point of his career in the performing arts was arguably his 15-year tenure as the director of the National School of Drama (NSD), from 1962 to 1977. Such was his trailblazing contribution to theatre and its practice, that the Sangeet Natak Akademi accorded him their highest honour, the Akademi Ratna, for lifetime achievement in 1967. No person below the age of 50 is ordinarily considered for this: Alkazi was just 42 when he received it, and remains one of its youngest recipients.

Alkazi grew up in a household of nine children. His family migrated from sun-kissed Unaizah in Saudi Arabia to salubrious Pune, where he was born in 1925, coming of age during World War II. He juggled Arabic tutelage and lessons on the Quran at home with convent education in English and French at the historically significant St Vincent's High School. "That [blend] had its limitations but it opened up a whole world for me, almost half of mankind," he told television anchor Syed Mohd Irfan. It was a charmed childhood in which books were never out of reach. From staging one-act plays at school, Alkazi moved to mature productions like SalomÃ© and Othello at St Xavier's College, with the charismatic Oxford-returned Sultan 'Bobby' Padamsee's Theatre Group. The latter's untimely demise in 1946 saw Alkazi take over the reins of the group; he later married Padamsee's sister, Roshen.

Alkazi6401 More

(Left): Alkazi as Oedipus in Oedipus Rex | Theater Group's production, Bombay, 1954

In the 1950s, after a somewhat unsatisfactory stint as an acting student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, he returned to an India on the cusp of a first-wave cultural renaissance. "[RADA was] a rather closed institution, one which had not opened itself out to living theatre movements in other parts of the world," he said in The Journal of South Asian Literature. That said, his own output as director with Theatre Group, and later Theatre Unit, was primarily productions of European and American plays in English. Working out of a bustling Mumbai terrace, his erstwhile collaborators included Gerson da Cunha, Satyadev Dubey, Usha Amin and Alaknanda Samarth.

One show particularly memorable was Alkazi's 1959 production of August Strindberg's Miss Julie, based on a blue-blooded woman's tryst with her intensely impassive valet, in which he starred opposite Samarth. In Shanta Gokhale's The Scenes We Made, Samarth remembers the play as a series of heightened, distanced, restrained images: "the final exit, an excruciatingly slow, steady walk on high heels through a guillotine-like door on to a ramp horizontal to the lit cyclorama." Alkazi's signature tools and approaches were crystallised during this phase. "I acquired administrative skills, learnt to employ ancient Indian arts like Iyengar Yoga and Kathakali in the practice of theatre, communicated a sense of social responsibility to my troupers who learnt to value their group activity as professional, meaningful, relevant, transformative," he told journalist Sunil Mehra, of this decade-long inning of innovation and consolidation.

Alkazi was hand-picked by the government to lead the Akademi's newly formed drama school in Delhi, but after declining several times, he finally took over as NSD's director in 1962, succeeding Satu Sen, the pioneering lights technician from Bengal. "They gave me a carte blanche to take charge, laying out the red carpet," he remembered. Under Alkazi, the foundation for the NSD's multi-pronged pedagogical programme was set in stone. It presented a coalescing of a Western approach to drama with India's 'theatre of roots'. And, as a director with a constant supply of dedicated actors, students and alumni (some of whom joined the school's professional repertory company) alike, he was able to add substantially to his own distinguished oeuvre.

Story continues