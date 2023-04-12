Remembering Columbia's inaugural flight — NASA's first space shuttle launch

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

On Apr. 12, 1981, NASA's Space Transportation System-1 (or STS-1) mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was the first launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia, and NASA's first orbital flight of the Space Shuttle program. Prior to this, the Space Shuttle Enterprise had performed atmospheric tests, but Columbia was the first to reach space and travel around the Earth. On this flight, it orbited 36 times.

Space Shuttle Columbia launching

"The Apr. 12 launch at Pad 39A of STS-1, just seconds past 7 a.m., carried astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen into an Earth orbital mission scheduled to last for 54 hours, ending with unpowered landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California." Courtesy of NASA/Wikipedia

Aboard the flight was the mission's commander, John W. Young, and pilot Robert L. Crippen. It was America's first crewed mission since the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project in 1975.

Sts-1 crew

The STS-1 crew members, Commander John W. Young and Pilot Robert L. Crippen. Courtesy of NASA

Columbia was the first aircraft-like shuttle that launched like a rocket and landed like a plane.

After two days, six hours, 20 minutes, and 53 seconds orbiting the planet, Columbia landed, having travelled 1,728,000 km.

Columbia approaches Launch Pad 39A. Courtesy NASA

The Columbia approaching Launch Pad 39A. Courtesy of NASA

Originally, Columbia was scheduled to launch two days earlier, on April 10. A technical problem delayed takeoff until the 12th.

As a result, the first launch of Columbia and thus the first launch of the U.S. Space Shuttle program, coincidentally took place exactly 20 years after Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travel to space, on April 12, 1961.

As of 2011, the day of April 12 was declared by the United Nations as International Day of Human Space Flight, "to celebrate each year at the international level the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes."

To learn more about International Day of Human Space Flight, visit the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs.

