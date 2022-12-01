Remembering Christine McVie: ‘The songbird has flown’

Christine McVie performing with Fleetwood Mac at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 24, 1987 - Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a short illness, her family announced on Wednesday.

The singer and keyboard player was at the harmonic heart of Fleetwood Mac, and was responsible for many of their most memorable songs, including Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun, Little Lies and Songbird.

Telegraph readers joined the rest of the music world in sharing their tributes to McVie; please add yours in the comments section of this article.

'Hers was the voice of angels'

@Mark Mark: “Some things mark the passage of one's own life and the passing of Christine McVie is one. Her’s was the voice of angels and her lyrics touched the hearts of us all. She was a gift and her death is tragic. RIP and thank you for all you have given to us.”

'You’ll never truly die as you’ll live on through your music'

@SC Johnson: “Another one of the truly greats is gone, but her music has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. RIP lovely lady, even though you will never truly die as you’ll live on through your music.”

'Her father, Cyril Perfect, was so proud of her'

@Martyn Parfect: “Her father was Cyril Perfect. He was a viola player and was a great friend of mine. I was principal clarinet in a chamber orchestra in Birmingham and he was principal viola in the late 1970s and early 80s. One Christmas she bought him a new viola bow and the end was gold! He was so proud of her.”

'Songbird is one of the most meaningful songs ever to me'

@Christine Hughes: “So sad. Songbird is one of the most meaningful songs ever to me. She was such an amazing vocalist and part of an amazing band that was loved by young and old alike.

"Christine McVie is sadly gone - but will never be forgotten."

'Christine - you were Perfect'

@Andrew Johnston: “As a 62 year old, Rumours was part of my soundtrack growing up. It's so sad - the inevitable passage of time takes so many lovely talented people from us, and also reminds us of our own mortality. Christine - you were Perfect, we will miss you.

'The songbird has flown'

@Neil Nevitt: “The songbird has flown.”

'An understated and humble songwriting genius'

@Fred Featherhound: “Christine McVie was an understated, humble songwriting genius whose contributions crafted the greatest pop album of all time.”

'Star quality'

@Solomon Jeffries: “I never saw them live myself, but a colleague went to a concert in London in the late 70s. He elbowed his way to the front, hard against the stage. Christine McVie dropped the maracas she was using between keyboard sessions, and my colleague Jim caught them. He tried to pass them back up but she shook her head and mouthed to him to keep them. Then through the rest of the concert, when she played the next set out of the gig bag, she would look over at Jim and indicate he should play in time. That is star quality!"

'Goodbye songbird'

@ David Richards: “I am so sad. Christine McVie was a wonderful songwriter, singer and came across as such a lovely woman. Songbird is still one of the most beautiful songs ever written and I will play it later with tears in my eyes.

“When she rejoined the band for the tour a few years ago she played it to end the show - it was her moment. Goodbye songbird - you are forever in our hearts. RIP.”

'My friend’s music teacher, Mr Perfect, announced that his daughter was in a pop band'

@Paul Wilson: “A good friend of mine told me that when he was a schoolboy in Birmingham, they had a music teacher called Mr Perfect. In an attempt to connect with the mostly disinterested pupils, Mr Perfect announced that his daughter was in a pop band. One boy said: ‘They must be cr*p, Sir. We've never heard of Fleetwood Mac!’ This was circa 1975, just as the second incarnation of Fleetwood Mac was about to achieve global success. RIP Christine McVie. A wonderful artist and songstress.”

'Songbird will always, always be amongst the greats'

@Neil Owen: “I grew up with that incarnation of Fleetwood Mac and she added a warmth and steadying influence to the whole crazy times they had. That’s not to underestimate her musical genius combined with her voice; Songbird will always, always be amongst the greats. Sleep well, Christine - you will be greatly missed.”

'She could rock as well as write something as beautiful as Songbird'

@Lemmy Outahere: “As a teen, I bought the Chicken Shack album which introduced me to Christine Perfect, and then, like millions of others, Rumours. I liked the previous Fleetwood Mac of Peter Green’s Man of the World time but the next incarnation made a supergroup. Don't Stop and Songbird were killer tracks and completely different. She could rock as well as write something as beautiful as the latter song. RIP Christine, you've done yourself proud.”

