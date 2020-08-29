Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 5 Times the ‘Black Panther’ Star Was a Real-Life Superhero

The world knew star Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the fearless king of Wakanda who would do anything to protect his people.

But the actor — who tragically died after a four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday — was not only a hero on-screen, but off, as well.

Though Boseman played other major roles, such as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up,” he left a legacy with “Black Panther,” giving countless children a superhero to look up to. Not only was he the first major Black superhero in a Marvel film, Boseman played the character with vulnerability and undeniable realness.

“His performance as T’Challa isn’t like other actors’ comic-book-film performances. It’s deft and sly and vulnerable, with that singsong accent that lends a note of pensive play to everything he says. And because he infused the character with such a miraculously relatable spirit, Boseman touched a generation. He created a new kind of hero, and in doing so he showed us what was possible — and changed what was possible. He blazed a liberating trail of hope and connection. The sudden loss of Boseman feels as haunting, in its way, as the loss of Heath Ledger, Philip Seymour Hoffman or James Dean: artists who are irreplaceable, and who will live on,” Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in a tribute.

Boseman’s legacy will also live on because of his selfless deeds to others, like speaking with cancer patients, surprising his fans and delivering inspirational speeches. Below are five times Boseman was a real-life superhero.

He Gave Inspiration to Cancer Patients

During an interview with Sway’s Universe before the premiere of “Black Panther,” Boseman opened up about two kids with terminally-ill cancer that he had gotten to know during the filming process.

“There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer. And throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal,” Boseman said. “And they said to me and their parents, ‘They’re trying to hold on until this movie comes.'”

Boseman teared up while telling the story, and knowing that he was also dealing with cancer himself during the time makes the interview all the more emotional to watch.

“But seeing how the world has taken this on, seeing how the movement and how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great. And I think back now to as a kid, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy that I was gonna get a chance to experience or a video game. I did live life waiting for those moments,” Boseman said. “So it put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie.”

Skip to 38:18 to hear the full story.

He Surprised ‘Black Panther’ Superfans

After the release of “Black Panther,” Boseman appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to participate in a heartwarming segment in which he surprised fans of the film.

Unknowingly, the fans told Boseman of the impact “Black Panther” had on their lives, only to meet him face-to-face seconds later.

“It means a lot to see a movie that’s not a Black movie, but just a great, American superhero movie with people that look like me,” one fan said.

He Made a Touching Tribute to Denzel Washington

When Denzel Washington received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, Boseman made an extremely touching speech to his friend and one-time benefactor.

“Many of you already know the story that Mr. Washington, when asked by Phylicia Rashad to join her in assisting nine theatre students from Howard University who had been accepted to a summer acting program at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, he gracefully and privately agreed to contribute,” Boseman said. “As fate would have it, I was one of the students that he paid for. Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet.”

As Washington teared up, Boseman told of the impact Washington has had on not only his own career, but those of many other Black actors.

“There is no ‘Black Panther’ without Denzel Washington. And not just because of me, but my whole cast, that generation, stands on your shoulders,” Boseman said. “The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made on film sets during your career, the things you refused to compromise along the way laid the blueprints for us to follow. And so now, let he who has watered, be watered. Let he who has given be given to. It is an honor to now know you, to learn from you and join in this work with you.”

