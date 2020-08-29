Remembering Chadwick Boseman: From 42 to Da 5 Bloods, 5 Terrific Performances of the ‘King’ Beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We can't still work around the fact that King T'Challa will not be there to lead Wakandans forever. Chadwick Boseman, the young Hollywood star, who won over the world with his portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was suffering from colon cancer for four years, and had kept his ailment under covers for all this time, as he continued to work in films. Tragically, while we saw him win over aliens and fellow Avengers, Boseman couldn't do so against cancer. He passed away at his home on August 28. Rest in peace, King! Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

Also Read | RIP Chadwick Boseman: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Other Indian Celebs Give Heartfelt Tribute To Black Panther Star (View Posts)

Chadwick Boseman was known for his television work in the beginning, before he made his Hollywood debut with The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. He entered the Marvel universe with an attention-grabbing debut in Captain America: Civil War, before getting his solo film. Black Panther is also the solo superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, apart from Iron Man 3 to have crossed the billion mark at the box office. It was both a commercial and cultural hit, and the only MCU movie to have been nominated for Oscars for Best Film, and also earning three wins in Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

If you want to see the range of Boseman as an actor, you should sample his work beyond the MCU. Like his last released film, Da 5 Bloods, where the actor blew our minds away with a scintillating performance even in his limited screentime. As we mourn the loss of this brilliant actor, who had so much to give us, here's a look at five of his best non-MCU performances that you should not miss.

Also Read | Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Watch Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Welcome Black Panther Actor To MCU in This Throwback Video!

42

View photos

Chadwick Boseman in 42

The first starring Hollywood role for Boseman, 42 is based on the life of real-life baseball player Jackie Robinson, especially around his racial integration episode. Boseman played the lead role, while 42 also starred Harrison Ford. The movie was a decent success and also got good reviews, especially for Boseman's performance. The Hollywood Reporter said this about the actor, "(He) has the necessary appeal, proves convincing as an athlete and is expressive in spite of the fact that the man he's playing must mostly keep his true feelings bottled up." It is said that 42 was the reason why he got the Black Panther gig. RIP Chadwick Boseman: From Hollywood Debut to Becoming Black Panther - These Facts About the Actor Will Make Us Miss Him Even More.

Message from the King

View photos

Chadwick Boseman in Message from the King

Message from the King is a revenge action thriller with Boseman playing the lead role. The movie, directed by Fabrice Du Welz, has him play Jacob King, a young man who goes from South Africa to Los Angeles in search of his sister, and when he finds her killed, he avenges her death. While it was a usual thriller, Boseman's performance in the film was noteworthy. He had also perfected the Wakandan accent while shooting for the film.

Marshall

View photos

Story continues