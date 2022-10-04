Remember When ... A Soviet Nuclear Submarine Sank off the Coast of Bermuda

Kyle Mizokami
·6 min read
Photo credit: National Archives
Photo credit: National Archives

  • On this day in 1986, a Soviet nuclear submarine off the coast of Bermuda caught fire and sank.

  • The sub’s thermonuclear warheads and nuclear reactors went down with the ship.

  • Although most of the warheads and reactors are still down there, some of the warheads—and the missiles containing them—were counted as missing two years later.

One of the most dangerous incidents at sea during the Cold War took place on this day 36 years ago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The Soviet Navy submarine K-219 caught fire and ultimately sank, killing three of her crew. Adding to the tragedy were the losses of the ship’s thermonuclear warheads and nuclear reactor, which threaten to unleash an environmental disaster if they are not someday recovered.

✈️ Don’t miss any of our best-in-class military and defense coverage. Join our squad with Pop Mech Pro.

On October 3, 1986, K-219 was cruising approximately 600 miles northeast of the island of Bermuda. The ballistic missile submarine was designed to carry nuclear-tipped missiles within range of the United States as part of the USSR’s nuclear deterrence. A month after departing the Soviet Northern Fleet’s Gadzhiyevo submarine base, K-219 was conducting launch drills, preparing for the day it might launch its nuclear-tipped missiles at the eastern seaboard of the United States.

K-219 was a “Yankee”-class submarine, a NATO intelligence designation likely referencing the submarine’s uncanny resemblance to early George Washington-class U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines. Unlike previous Soviet missile submarines, which stored their long missiles in the sail, the Yankee class stored shorter, more compact missiles in the hull behind the sail, in a raised hump, just like American submarines. (North Korea’s nuclear submarines, for example, still carry their more primitive missiles in the sail.)

At 420 feet long, with a beam of 38 feet, the Russian submarine was a long and slender nuclear-armed predator. K-219 had a maximum dive depth of 1,029 feet and a crew of approximately 120. Powered by two OK-700 90-megawatt nuclear reactors, she could travel at 27 knots underwater and had a range limited only by her food and water supply.

Photo credit: Department of Defense
Photo credit: Department of Defense

K-219 also bristled with armament: in addition to six 533-millimeter torpedo tubes and 18 torpedoes, the submarine carried 16 R-27U submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). Each R-27U had a range of 1,900 miles. Its accuracy—measured in circular error probable (CEP), or the maximum distance from the target in which half of the warheads will fall—was 1.2 miles. This relatively poor accuracy required a big, civilization-smothering warhead to make up for it; as a result, each missile carried one megaton thermonuclear warhead or three individual 200-kiloton warheads. To illustrate K-219’s destructive firepower, one megaton equals 1,000 kilotons, with the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan rated at just 16 to 17 kilotons.

On that day in 1986, K-219 was sailing submerged in the Sargasso Sea when a missile fuel leak sparked an explosion. After battling the explosion and fire, the crew was also forced to manually shut down the reactors, a standard procedure aboard a nuclear-powered ship to prevent the fire from breaching the reactors. The accident killed four crew members (one of whom died while shutting down the reactors) and injured an unknown number more.

After three days of fighting to save the ship, the Soviet commercial ship Krasnogvardeysk took it under tow. The tow cable abruptly snapped and K-219 sank in 18,000 feet of water. In high-level conversations, Soviet officials stated they believed the hull would implode at 2,296 feet.

Photo credit: Department of Defense
Photo credit: Department of Defense

The accident resulted in the loss of at least 16 thermonuclear warheads, as well as two nuclear reactors. Admiral Vladimir Chernavin, then the head of the Soviet Navy, explained to Soviet leadership that the high explosive and plutonium aboard each nuclear warhead were contained in metal spheres. The spheres would gradually corrode in the salt water, Chernavin explained, and “a corrosion process will begin, which will lead to the spread of radioactivity.” However, the radioactivity would be limited and would not reach the surface, he said. Chernavin also explained that the two reactors would corrode and spill radioactivity, but “that would happen very slowly, over decades.”

☢️ Read On

Releasing toxic plutonium into the ocean would cause an ecological disaster, threatening the surrounding environment, fish stocks, and possibly even nearby shipping lanes. Plutonium decays very slowly, with a half-life of 24,000 years, meaning that half of the material released into the ocean will still be around in 24 millennia, contaminating the environment.

Photo credit: Department of Defense
Photo credit: Department of Defense

The U.S. government quickly became aware of K-219’s plight, sending P-3C Orion patrol aircraft to monitor efforts to save the submarine and even offering assistance. But Soviet leadership was more worried about the possibility that the United States could raise the submarine and learn its secrets. Premier Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, twice mentioned the possibility that Americans could raise the ship. Gorbachev and the Politburo were apparently aware of Project Azorian, the CIA’s secret operation to raise another sunken Soviet missile submarine, K-129, off the coast of Hawaii in 1974.

Stephen Schwartz, a nonresident senior fellow with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, says there are several notable things about the incident. “First, the heroic efforts of the crew under very dangerous conditions to shut down the two reactors and stabilize the submarine,” Schwartz tells Popular Mechanics. “Much like an earlier accident in 1961 involving the Soviet Union’s first ballistic missile submarine, the K-19, they prevented a far greater catastrophe.”

“Second, the Soviet Union’s quick acknowledgement of what had happened, demonstrating that Soviet leaders had learned from their bungled attempt just five months earlier to deny both the occurrence and the region-wide consequences of the catastrophic reactor explosion at Chernobyl in Ukraine.”

Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images
Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images

Gorbachev, it turned out, was right to worry that the Americans would abscond with parts of the submarine and missiles. The third notable event, according to Schwartz, was the “little-known discovery by a Soviet research vessel two years later that several of the K-219’s ballistic missiles—and their thermonuclear warheads—had somehow been retrieved sometime after it sank in 18,000 feet of water to the bottom of the ocean. Did the United States secretly salvage not just one, but two, Soviet missile submarines?”

The K-129 incident is an example not just of the dangers of nuclear weapons, but the dangers of using nuclear power carelessly. Someone, someday, will have to descend 18,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic and retrieve the reactor and warheads before corrosion releases their toxic materials (Well, what’s left of the missiles and the reactor).

If that sounds like a headache, imagine living with an even greater problem for 24,000 years—all because of the Cold War.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Trump's 1st secretary of state testifies he never asked Tom Barrack to 'conduct any diplomacy' for US

    Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified Monday during the illegal foreign lobbying trial of former Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack that he never asked Barrack to undertake any diplomacy on behalf of the United States during his year-long stint as Trump’s secretary of state. "Did you ever ask Tom Barack to commit any diplomacy on behalf of the United States?" prosecutor Hiral Mehta asked. “No,” Tillerson replied.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.