Remember When Mandy Moore and Kirsten Dunst Had Pixie Cuts? Their Teen PEOPLE Covers Will Take You Back

Pixie cuts were undeniably a trend in the early 2000s

PA Images via Getty Mandy Moore at the 2002 MTV VMAs

If you were famous in the early 2000s, chances were you had a pixie cut.

At least that's the evidence from Teen PEOPLE, with cover stars like Mandy Moore, Pink, and even Kirsten Dunst flaunting their fabulous short hairstyles like true trendsetters.

In May 2001, Pink was featured on the Teen PEOPLE cover, showcasing her iconic pixie in her namesake color. In the accompanying feature, the singer-songwriter, now 44, opened up about her debut album, Can't Take Me Home, which she released on April 4, 2000.

"People see that my words come from my heart, so they can connect," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I love music, passion, and attitude. I put that all together and see what happens."

People Pink, Sisqo and JC Chasez on a Teen PEOPLE cover from May 2001

Continuing the trend, in September of 2002, Mandy Moore arrived at her Teen PEOPLE cover shoot sporting a similar hairstyle. The "Candy" singer, now 39, wore her short hair in a messy style, parted to the side, and added an extra flare with a touch of blue eyeshadow smudged around her eyes.

"Cutting it felt invigorating," she told Teen PEOPLE at the time. "It makes me feel a little sassier. It's a very confident cut — I have less to hide behind!"

SHe had also recently dyed her hair from blonde to brown, telling Teen PEOPLE, "I look at pictures of myself with blonde hair and cringe."

A few months later in June, Moore arrived at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles showcasing the pixie cut look once again.

But the pixie cut craze didn't end there: on Kirsten Dunst's August 2004 Teen PEOPLE cover, the Spider-Man actress, now 41, posed in front of a pink backdrop, rocking her short hair with flair. She paired the style with a white vest, stud earrings and a chain necklace.

People Kirsten Dunst on the August 2004 of Teen PEOPLE

Reporters from PEOPLE who were present at her shoot noted at the time how the actress drove to the studio on her own, saying, "Even without an ounce of makeup and arriving in a simple black T-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops, she's got that glow." (She also drove herself to set, was early and had "good manners," reporters shared.)



