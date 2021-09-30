No Debate to Be Had, This Is James Bond's Best 'No Time To Die' Sweater (and You Can Buy It Right Now)

Photo credit: Universal

Yes, you saw the trailers for No Time To Die quite a while ago. We all did. And you no doubt saw that navy knitted sweater on the rogues' gallery of film posters back then too. It was nice, wasn't it? Very clean. Very classic. Sort of James Bond, but not quite, because while 007 has maimed, murdered and made far too much love in a three-piece suit (sometimes Brioni, often Tom Ford), this sweatshirt was made for the actual job of espionage. But the best bit? You can buy it riiiiiiiiight now.

Designed and retailed by N Peal, the luxury British outfit has been responsible for many of Daniel Craig's garms in the past. This, however, might be the best yet: a combat jumper that feels special ops without being too cosplay. There are epaulettes, and contrast patches, and vents to the boat neck, all placed within a cashmere knit that is something of a signature for the brand. Oh, and it's navy. We all know navy is the handiest of all the colours.

What's more, it's built to be comfortable – and it's a nod to Bond's roots. When devising his most famous character, author Ian Fleming based 007 upon several commandos he met during his tenure with the Naval Intelligence Division during World War Two. That's right. Our James is a navy man. And taking those cues, N Peale has designed a sweater that is, roughly, something a navy man might wear.

Or every other man. Because, while we don't recommend you launch an air assault on an island contested by Chinese and Russian militaries, you can least wear the sweater that's built for the job.

Available now at npeal.com, priced £345

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like