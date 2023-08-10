Burnley fan voice banner

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never

Vincent Kompany is about to take charge of his first ever Premier League game. And where does he start? Facing the club he captained and won so much with - Manchester City.

Probably the best time to face them, to be fair. Can they be beaten when in that 'just giving everyone else a head start before we win the league' period?

Is it better to be on zero points after one game, than having to play them with 10 games to go when trying to get out of the bottom three? Who knows?

But Kompany has a few other things on his immediate to-do list, so that will have to wait.

Firstly, he needs to finish his transfer business - get a central midfielder and left-back and free Nathan Tella. The opening game is a write-off and we don't then play for two weeks, so we still have some time.

Secondly, our formation. Can we afford to be the open, passing side that delivered the Championship title, or do we have to tighten up to survive?

Finally, remember who we are and how we got here. Because we have earned our right to the Premier League and have no intention of making up numbers.

Our opening team is hard to predict owing to some uncertainty around fitness and transfer business but have given it a shot below.