Remember Fox's glowing hockey puck? Network plans glowing football for USFL games

In the 1990s, Fox got rights to NHL games. To the horror of hockey purists, the network tried using a "glowing puck" during broadcasts, with a glowing tail on it when there was a hard shot.

Footballs are easier to track during a game than hockey pucks, but Fox is reportedly planning on a glowing football for its USFL broadcasts.

Front Office Sports reported that Fox wants to use the technology again when it shows games from the rebooted USFL, which starts Saturday. We'll see how football purists like it.

Fox bringing new ideas for USFL

Fox has made a $150 million commitment to the rebooted USFL over three years, so it has paid the freight to experiment how it wants.

Front Office Sports said the glowing football won't be ubiquitous like the hockey puck, but it will glow when it reaches the goal line. That's according to Daryl Johnston, the former Dallas Cowboys fullback who is the current USFL executive vice president of football operations.

The thought process, via Johnston, is that the ball is usually impossible to see under goal-line piles.

The USFL is trying out new first-down technology, which is long overdue. Broadcasts will have two skycams, helmet cams and drones. They will have 16 players mic'ed up.

Like most spring startup leagues, they will push new technology and access to players and coaches during games, something the NFL resists. Then the NFL will take the best new innovations after time and incorporate them into its broadcastsThe .

The question is whether the USFL can survive where other alternate football leagues have not. Fox seems ready to break out all the tricks to keep fans engaged.