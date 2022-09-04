Remember Charlie from 'The Santa Clause'? Here's What He Looks Like Now

Maggie Horton
·2 min read
Remember Charlie from 'The Santa Clause'? Here's What He Looks Like Now


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Christmas just isn't Christmas without all the classic holiday movies. We're sure The Santa Clause is on your list of must-see movies this holiday season. Whether you prefer The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, or The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, you'll remember little Charlie Calvin from all three. Charlie is the son of Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, who becomes the new Santa Claus in the trilogy.

This iconic role was played by Eric Lloyd. Eric was just 8 years old in 1994 when the first movie came out. He returned for both sequels, which were released in 2002 and 2006. Eric was 20-years-old when the third and final movie came out 16 years ago. We haven't seen him on the silver screen recently, so you might be wondering what is he up to now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eric Lloyd (@ericlloydmorelli)

Eric had roles in numerous shows and movies as a child, including The Wonder Years, Dunston Checks In, Laurie Hill, and Batman and Robin. As an adult, he is largely retired from his acting career. "I'm not actively trying to go out and audition for roles," he said during an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit in 2014. "I still do acting for different friends' projects if they need it. I do sound and other jobs on sets all the time, and when I'm on there, they'll put me in something that happens — like that ChromeSkull movie I did in 2011. I was working in a production office, and they couldn't find someone for the role, and I was still SAG [Screen Actors Guild], so they were able to use me."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eric Lloyd (@ericlloydmorelli)

While filming The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Eric attended high school and college at Chapman University. After wrapping up filming and graduating, he started his own film and music production and post-production studio called Lloyd Production Studios.

Of course, with the news that a new The Santa Clause series will be coming out later this year on Disney+, fans are wondering if Eric will return as Charlie. In the new series, Tim will return as 65-year-old Scott Calvin as he plans to retire and finds a replacement Santa Claus. As of right now, it does not seem that Eric will be a part of the series. Of course, we're all disappointed Charlie won't be included, but Eric seems to be content away from the spotlight.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kensington Palace Announces New Details About George, Charlotte and Louis's New School

    Kensington Palace announced the news as the Cambridge family makes Windsor their base.

  • Andean condor soars back to the wild

    STORY: The six-year-old male condor had been in treatment for two weeks due to food poisoning. The animal was found in poor condition by a local and turned over to the Agroflori Bird Park for his rehabilitation.Authorities equipped the condor with a GPS device to track its movements in the future.Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor -- among the largest birds in the world -- for decades.The Andean condor is considered endangered but is in far better shape than its California cousin. There are currently an estimated few thousand South American birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programs working to supplement that number.

  • Amelia Hamlin's mum Lisa Rinna just shared a basically naked photo on Instagram

    Amelia Hamlin's mum Lisa Rinna just posted an almost nude photo to her Instagram grid, and fans are obsessed.

  • Charlize Theron shares topless Instagram post and looks fire

    Charlize Theron just posted a topless Instagram photo to celebrate her new Dior perfume campaign, and obviously she looks flames.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and