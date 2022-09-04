Remember Charlie from 'The Santa Clause'? Here's What He Looks Like Now



Christmas just isn't Christmas without all the classic holiday movies. We're sure The Santa Clause is on your list of must-see movies this holiday season. Whether you prefer The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, or The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, you'll remember little Charlie Calvin from all three. Charlie is the son of Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, who becomes the new Santa Claus in the trilogy.

This iconic role was played by Eric Lloyd. Eric was just 8 years old in 1994 when the first movie came out. He returned for both sequels, which were released in 2002 and 2006. Eric was 20-years-old when the third and final movie came out 16 years ago. We haven't seen him on the silver screen recently, so you might be wondering what is he up to now.

Eric had roles in numerous shows and movies as a child, including The Wonder Years, Dunston Checks In, Laurie Hill, and Batman and Robin. As an adult, he is largely retired from his acting career. "I'm not actively trying to go out and audition for roles," he said during an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit in 2014. "I still do acting for different friends' projects if they need it. I do sound and other jobs on sets all the time, and when I'm on there, they'll put me in something that happens — like that ChromeSkull movie I did in 2011. I was working in a production office, and they couldn't find someone for the role, and I was still SAG [Screen Actors Guild], so they were able to use me."

While filming The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Eric attended high school and college at Chapman University. After wrapping up filming and graduating, he started his own film and music production and post-production studio called Lloyd Production Studios.

Of course, with the news that a new The Santa Clause series will be coming out later this year on Disney+, fans are wondering if Eric will return as Charlie. In the new series, Tim will return as 65-year-old Scott Calvin as he plans to retire and finds a replacement Santa Claus. As of right now, it does not seem that Eric will be a part of the series. Of course, we're all disappointed Charlie won't be included, but Eric seems to be content away from the spotlight.

First look at the cast of 'The Santa Clause' sequel series, titled 'The Santa Clauses' 🎅



Austin Kane & Elizabeth Allen Dick (Tim Allen’s real-life daughter) play Cal & Grace, Santa and Mrs. Claus' kids pic.twitter.com/EJDz6F14dq — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 24, 2022

