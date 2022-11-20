'Remarkably well-preserved' bone flute unearthed in Kent

·1 min read

A rare flute made from bone has been unearthed at an archaeological site near Herne Bay.

Archaeologists were excavating the 61-hectare site, south of Hillborough, when they discovered the instrument, known as a 'fipple flute'.

It is believed to date back to the 13th-15th Century due to medieval pottery found nearby.

It is thought the flute was made from the tibia shaft of either a sheep or a goat.

Despite missing some form of mouthpiece, the "remarkably well-preserved" artefact is otherwise complete, according to Cotswold Archaeology.

The instrument has been carved with five fingerholes along the top and a thumbhole underneath.

It was found in a pit which included a 'sunken-featured building' - a common feature of the later medieval landscape of north Kent which is often associated with activities such as bread-baking and brewing.

Research on the artefact and the wider excavation site is ongoing.

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the