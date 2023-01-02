The remarkable true story behind ITV drama Stonehouse

Ellie Harrison
·4 min read

On 20 November, 1974, a man left his clothes in a neat pile on a Miami beach, walked into the sea, and never returned. Later that day, a waiter at a nearby hotel found the man’s clothes and the police were alerted. A search began, but the man could not be found. That man was John Stonehouse, Labour MP for Walsall North and a former Postmaster General in Harold Wilson’s government.

Stonehouse had been a rising star in Wilson’s government of 1964, with his sights set on high office. But things didn’t go as swimmingly as he’d hoped, and within a few years he was in financial ruin, his marriage was over, he had been questioned by MI5 on suspicion of being a spy for the Czech secret service, and he ended up faking his own death in Miami.

In the new ITV drama, Stonehouse, written by John Preston, real-life couple Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes play the politician and his wife, Barbara. The show chronicles the MP’s steep rise and fall, and his outlandish escape plan.

There are many conflicting stories about what Stonehouse was really up to in the years before his disappearance, and his daughter Julia has already condemned the drama.

“ITV have told me they’ve looked at various sources and that it is a fictionalised account. Because the principal character, my father, is dead, no one can sue,” she told The Guardian earlier this year. “The rest of us are just tubes of paint they can use to paint whatever story their imagination comes up with. And nobody will know what is really behind it all. I call it a misrepresentation. That is being polite.”

She is certain his disappearance was to do with his mental health. “He was crazy. Bonkers,” she said. “We knew that. He had bad mental health, coupled with the effects of Mandrax, [a sedative] also known as Quaaludes, that he was taking in 1966 while he was a government minister, flying about everywhere.”

What we do know, is that for more than a decade before he vanished, Stonehouse regularly met with “diplomats” from the Czech Embassy in London at the height of the Cold War. He was, according to the Czechs, paid around £5,000 for his services to them, which was a lot of money at the time.

His daughter has claimed that his relationship with the Czechs was kosher, and that none of the payments ever reached him, while others suspect he was selling secrets.

Stonehouse denied to MI5 that he was the Czechs’ “Agent Kolon”, and that he’d done anything wrong, but this cloud of suspicion caused a stink, and his political career was doomed after that.

Seeking success outside of politics, Stonehouse set up various companies in an attempt to make money. By 1974, most of them were in financial trouble, and he caught the attention of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Real-life couple Hawes and Macfadyen in ‘Stonehouse’ (ITV)
Real-life couple Hawes and Macfadyen in ‘Stonehouse’ (ITV)

Then, in 1974, he jetted off to Miami, faked his own death, and escape to Australia under an assumed name. It was believed that he had been having an affair with his secretary, Sheila Buckley, and that he fled to build a new life with her, leaving his wife and three children in the UK to mourn his death.

Before long, the police got reports of an unusual Englishman who was making suspicious transactions in banks all around Melbourne. When they apprehended and questioned him, they ask if he was the runaway peer, Lord Lucan, who was wanted for the murder of his nanny in London and, to this day, has never been found.

Stonehouse was found to be carrying a false passport in the name of Joseph Markham – the dead husband of a constituent. It’s thought he got the idea of stealing his identity from the 1973 movie The Day of the Jackal.

But the police figured out that he was the missing MP, and Stonehouse was sent back to the UK, declared bankrupt and convicted of fraud. He received a seven-year sentence but was freed after three years.

In 1981, Stonehouse married his former secretary, Buckley, and the pair had a son together, James William John.

Stonehouse died of a heart attack aged 62 in 1988.

Stonehouse will be shown first on ITV on Monday, January 2 2023 at 9pm, and will be available in full on ITVX after that.

Latest Stories

  • Happy Valley season three review: One of British television’s greatest sagas is back at last

    4/5 After seven years, Sally Wainwright’s funny and brutal drama is here for its third and final outing

  • Dakota Johnson Wore a See-Through Black Lace Corset That Caused Everyone to Stare

    Actress Dakota Johnson surprised folks when she wore a black lace corset to a red carpet Hollywood event. When photo circulated online, fans immediately reacted to her look.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his legendary 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fo

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made