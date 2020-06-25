Remake of 90s tornado action movie 'Twister' in the works

Twister (Credit: Getty)

A remake of tornado disaster movie Twister is in the pipeline at Universal, according to The Wrap.

Lining up to direct is Joseph Kosinski, helmsman of Tron: Legacy and the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Iconic filmmaker Frank Marshall is set to produce – his Amblin Entertainment co-founder Kathleen Kennedy produced the original.

The movie followed a group of adrenaline-fuelled storm chasers, who descend on the flats of Oklahoma to experience a historic series of tornados.

It starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as weather researchers Jo and Bill Harding, alongside fellow storm enthusiasts 'Dusty' Davis (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and their navigator Rabbit (Alan Ruck).

Helmed by Jan De Bont, who also directed Speed, and worked as a cinematographer on movies like Flatliners and Die Hard, it was a smash.

It made nearly $500 million worldwide, more than $800 million today, accounting for inflation.

The movie's eye-popping special effects scored it an Oscar nomination, as well as another for sound, and won it a BAFTA.

There's no word yet who will be in line to star.