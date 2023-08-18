Remains of young human sacrifice — dating back 1,200 years — uncovered in Mexico

The skeletal remains of a human sacrifice victim, dating back 1,200 years, were unearthed in Mexico, officials said.

The bones were encased in a ceramic vessel found underground at an archaeological site in Campeche, according to an Aug. 14 news release from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The deceased individual is believed to have been buried during the Late Classic Period, which spanned from 600 to 800 A.D. and was an era when the Mayan Civilization flourished.

The Mayans, a society which spanned parts of modern-day Mexico and Central America, were known for their monumental pyramids, precise calendar system and complex social organization, and according to INAH.

The remains indicate the deceased was young and was killed as part of a ritual sacrifice, officials said.

One of the ceramic vessels uncovered

Photos show the skeleton at the bottom of the ceramic vessel with its limbs tucked in close.

Human sacrifice was a common practice in many ancient societies, including in the Mayan Civilization, according to a 2011 study published in the journal Childhood in the Past.

In Mayan culture, children were thought to be valuable offerings “due to their very young age which afforded them proximity to the ancestors and the gods,” according to the study.

In addition to the skeleton, a distinctive, well-preserved jade ring was also located inside the vessel. Its significance, however, is unknown.

The prominent, well-preserved jade ring found near the skeleton

The findings will be transported to a laboratory for further analyses, officials said.

The discovery of a centuries-old skeleton in Campeche, a region along the Yucatan Peninsula, is not uncommon, officials said.

To date, 177 graves that predate the European conquest of Mexico have been unearthed in the area.

Google Translate was used to translate a news release and article from INAH.

