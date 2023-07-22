Remains of tiny Roman pet dog found at villa in Oxfordshire

Tiny Roman dog forelimb (bottom) compared to modern greyhound forelimb

The remains of a tiny Roman pet dog have been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa that has been discovered in Oxfordshire - a popular area for people walking their dogs today.

At just 20 cm (7.8 inches) tall at the shoulder, the ancient pooch was about the size of a modern chihuahua and, with bowed short legs, looked similar in stature to today’s dachshund.

Illustration of tiny Roman dog based on the remains found at the site in south Oxfordshire

Nat Jackson, lead archaeologist for the dig, said: “While most of us probably think of small dogs as a modern trend associated with a certain kind of luxury lifestyle, discoveries like this make it clear that the companionship of small dogs has been enjoyed in Britain for at least 1,800 years.”

“The presence of small dogs in Britain first appears with the arrival of the Romans. Until then, archaeologists typically only find medium-large sized dogs, which are generally thought to have been kept by Iron Age peoples for practical purposes like hunting, herding, fur, or sometimes sacrificed.”

The new discovery is so small that it must just have been a much-loved pet.

Its remains were unearthed by archaeologists from DigVentures, an archaeology social enterprise, during an excavation near one of South Oxfordshire’s most iconic landmarks - Wittenham Clumps.

Tthe tiny Roman dog forelimb (bottom) compared to modern greyhound forelimb (top)

Affectionately known locally as ‘The Clumps’, the site is owned and managed by Earth Trust, which cares for 500 hectares of woodland, farmland, wildflower meadows and wetlands – including the ancient hillfort Castle Hill, a scheduled ancient monument.

Roman Britain was known across the empire for its hunting dogs, which were often exported. They were cross-bred by Emperor Vitellius, in seeking to create the perfect hound. Much less is known about the use and breeding of small dogs in Roman Britain.

Maiya Pina-Dacier, an archaeologist with DigVentures, said that this dog was fully grown when it died and so tiny, it must have been “adorable”: “In previous periods, you don’t get evidence of pets like this. But, when the Romans arrive, you start finding signs of smaller dogs.”

She added: “What’s so charming is that, when we think about the Romans, we’re always given stories of the military and how brutal they were. But here’s a villa where you can see a family was living and what their family life was like. They’ve got their tiny dog which they would have loved just as we all love our pets today.”

The Roman villa was occupied for around 150 years between the 3rd and 4th centuries AD. Archaeologists are unsure whether the pet dog was buried with its owner as the burial site had been disturbed. The remains of larger dogs dating from those 150 years have also been recovered, but these are thought to have been working animals.

Archaeologists have unearthed as many as 15,000 artefacts from the site, which spans 10,000 square metres (107,639 sq ft.) They include cooking utensils, such as a colander or strainer and storage jars, as well as personal items such as jewellery - brooches, a bracelet, a ring - and hair combs.

An archaeologist shows off a Roman brooch found at the site

A Roman bone comb

A Roman cleaver

The excavation revealed that the villa’s residents were also keeping chickens, geese, pigs, cattle and horses, donkeys or mules for food and farming.

Ms Pina-Dacier said: “This site provides a snapshot of domestic life in Roman Britain. It’s like peering into someone’s home. The villa would have been occupied by a relatively wealthy Roman family, who ran a farm with an assortment of working animals as well as this tiny canine.”

With an impressive height of over 70 metres above the surrounding landscape, The Clumps offer striking views of villages and towns that were among the earliest English settlements.

Sunset at Wittenham Clumps

As the most frequented outdoor destination in Oxfordshire’s administrative county, The Clumps draw in more than 200,000 visitors annually.

The renowned artist Paul Nash, upon witnessing the view from The Clumps in 1911, described it as “a beautiful legendary country haunted by old gods long forgotten”.

Some of the finds - including the dog remains - will be included in an exhibition, as part of Clumps Go Ancient archaeology festival in August.

