New York teenager Brittanee Drexel found dead after 13 years; man charged with murder

Sean Lahman and Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·6 min read

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities in South Carolina say they have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of New York teenager Brittanee Drexel, who went missing during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach in 2009.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said they had charged Raymond Moody, 62, with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct, all of which investigators believe occurred April 25, 2009, the day Brittanee Drexel disappeared.

Moody is also charged with obstructing justice for concealing and/or disposing of evidence of his crime.

Drexel’s body was found last Wednesday in Georgetown County, about 35 miles down the coast from where she disappeared. The discovery came after a flurry of tips and investigation that included Moody’s arrest May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge.

Weaver said that on May 11, the FBI recovered remains that were positively identified as Brittanee Drexel through DNA and dental records. Investigators believe she was buried there on April 26, 2009.

An arrest warrant for Moody alleges that he killed Brittanee Drexel by means of manual strangulation.

The teenager's mother, Dawn Drexel, thanked law enforcement officials for their tireless efforts and thanked the media for keeping her daughter's case in the public eye.

WE NEED YOUR HELP: The USA TODAY Network is investigating disparities in missing children cases. Please consider helping us.

READ THE INVESTIGATION: Alexis Patterson vanished one month before Elizabeth Smart. Here’s how their cases differ.

"This is truly a mother's worst nightmare," Dawn Drexel said. "I am mourning my beautiful daughter today, as I have for the last 13 years. We are much closer to the peace that I have been hoping for."

Brittanee Drexel's father, Chad Drexel, said the news was bittersweet and acknowledged that there was more work ahead to bring his daughter's killer to justice.

"We have a little more closure than we wanted," he said. "Having faith and hope is what's going to guide us through to the end result."

Her parents said they would make plans to hold a memorial service in both Rochester and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at some point.

Brittanee disappeared while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2009.
Brittanee disappeared while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2009.

Law enforcement officials from the local, state, and federal levels spoke during the briefing about how long they had worked to solve this case.

"For 13 years we'd been hoping for a different outcome," said FBI Special Agent Susan Ferensic. "In the last week, we confirmed that Brittanee lost her life in a tragic way, at the hands of a horrible criminal who was walking our streets."

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock called the discovery bittersweet since they were able to bring some closure to the Drexel family, but "it's not the final chapter we had been hoping for," she said.

'DON'T OVERLOOK US': Slow Amber Alert rollout reflects missing, murdered Indigenous crisis

iN 1983, HE WAS KIDNAPPED AS A BOY: Bizarre tale of Florida man's terrifying abduction

Officials took no questions at the news briefing and did not say what information led them to the location of Brittanee Drexel's body or what evidence they had to bring charges against Moody after 13 years.

Moody had been identified as a person of interest in 2012. Police reportedly searched the hotel room where he was staying, which was located near where Brittanee Drexel's cellphone gave off its last signal.

Moody is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center without bail. No date for his next court appearance has been announced.

Brittanee Drexel disappeared on spring break

The disappearance of Brittanee Marie Drexel in April 2009 captivated the community and nation. Her parents were going through a divorce, and the Gates Chili High School junior took advantage of the disruption at home to sneak away on a spring break trip after both parents forbade her to go.

The 17-year-old never returned.

Brittanee Drexel vanished while on the spring break trip to Myrtle Beach in 2009. She traveled south with friends, without her parents' knowledge or permission. On the third day of her trip — April 25, 2009 — she walked more than a mile from the hotel where she was staying to visit a friend at another resort. She stayed briefly before leaving to return to her own hotel room but never made it back.

The last image of the teen is security camera footage of her walking out of the Bar Harbor Motel wearing a multicolored shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops.

This image from surveillance video provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel entering the Bluewater Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on April 25, 2009, according to police.
This image from surveillance video provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel entering the Bluewater Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on April 25, 2009, according to police.

FBI agents in 2016 said they believe the teen was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and fatally shot. While they said at the time it was not clear whether she left Myrtle Beach on her own, authorities said they believe the teen traveled to the area around McClellanville, South Carolina, and was killed there.

A signal from Brittanee Drexel's cell phone initially prompted searches in the Georgetown County area. Dozens of searches occurred there in the first few years. The trail eventually went cold.

EVERYONE TALKED ABOUT GABBY PETITO: But they're having the wrong conversation, experts say

Also in 2016, court documents revealed that an informant told investigators that the 17-year-old was abducted, gang-raped, shot to death and thrown into an alligator-infested swamp.

An FBI agent testified that multiple searches failed to locate Brittanee Drexel's body, but said that "several witnesses have told us Miss Drexel's body was placed in a pit, or gator pit, to have her body disposed of. Eaten by the gators."

The announcement of Moody's arrest seems to cast a doubt on those accounts of what actually happened to the teen .

Break in the case came last week

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Moody, has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4 on obstruction of justice charges.

Officials would not initially share details regarding the obstruction charge or whether it is connected to the Brittanee Drexel case. Multiple news outlets last week reported searches in South Carolina that appeared to be connected to Moody's arrest.

Moody, a registered sex offender, has been considered a person of interest in the teen's disappearance for years. He was stopped by police for a traffic violation in a beach town near Myrtle Beach one day after the teen disappeared.

Moody spent 21 years in prison stemming back to a 1983 abduction and rape case of a 9-year-old California girl, and he was considered the suspect in a number of similar rapes but was never charged.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brittanee Drexel case: Human remains found; Raymond Moody charged

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Blues top Wild 5-1, advance to second round of playoffs

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 6 of their series to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Stars double Flames 4-2 to force playoff series to seventh game

    DALLAS — The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will take their playoff series the distance to a seventh and deciding game. Dallas doubled the visiting Flames 4-2 on Friday to even up their conference quarterfinal at three wins apiece. Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen's goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner for the Stars, who will try to bounce the Flames from the post-season Sunday in Calgary. "Oh, it's going to be a war. I can't wait," Stars forward Michael Raffl said. Roope H

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir