Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says
The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statement Sunday evening.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division has yet to independently confirm the identification. ABC News has reached out to Army CID for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com
