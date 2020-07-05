The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division has yet to independently confirm the identification. ABC News has reached out to Army CID for comment.

PHOTO: Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, has been missing from her unit since April 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. (U.S. Army)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com