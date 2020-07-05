Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says

MEREDITH DELISO
ABC News

The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family's lawyer said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division has yet to independently confirm the identification. ABC News has reached out to Army CID for comment.

PHOTO: Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, has been missing from her unit since April 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. (U.S. Army)
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

