Remains found after Scarborough house explosion, fire, officials say

A house on Kitchener Road in Scarborough exploded and caught fire on Sunday. Fire officials said Tuesday that they have located remains at the scene but are unable to identify the person at this time. (Submitted by Brad Crozier - image credit)

Fire officials say they have located the remains of a person after a house in Scarborough exploded and burned over the weekend.

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg says an investigation remains ongoing into what caused the home on Kitchener Road near Lawrence Avenue E. and Morningside Road, to be levelled to the ground after an explosion and ensuing fire on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Pegg told reporters at the scene that investigators have confirmed a dead body at the home.

Fire crews have been sifting through rubble of where the house once stood for the past several days, as they searched for the occupant of the home who had been unaccounted for.

Pegg says the missing occupant, who is believed to have lived alone, is still unaccounted for as officials are unable to identify the remains at this time. The coroner is not expected to attend the scene until later in the week.

"My condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of those impacted and all of the residents around the scene," Pegg said.

"I know it's been very trying on everyone."

Pegg says it will be a "very long and detailed" investigation to determine what ultimately caused the explosion.Crews have been using heavy equipment to deal with the debris at the scene as part of the investigation into the fire's cause.