Remains found in Rains County identified as missing Dallas firefighter, officials say

The remains of a retired Dallas firefighter who went missing in 2017 have been identified, authorities said Friday.

Michael Glenn Chambers was last seen leaving a Walmart in Quinlan on March 10, 2017, according to KDFW-TV. A few hours later, his wife called 911 to report him missing. Last November a hiker discovered bones and an old bicycle in a wooded area of Rains County, near the spot where Chambers’ cell phone was last tracked.

Local law enforcement was notified, and the remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, KDFW reported.

In a statement released by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, officials confirmed the remains are Chambers.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said his office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Chambers’ death.

“I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family,” Jones said in the statement. “Mr. Chambers’ family have waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure to the Chambers family.”

Chambers retired from Dallas-Fire Rescue in 2008.