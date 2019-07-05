Remaining S5000 chassis arrive in Australia

this year, at the Garry Rogers Motorsport workshop in Melbourne.

this September.

“It’s fantastic to see the remaining nine tubs arrive in Melbourne, on schedule and ready for our team to start to piece together,” said GRM owner Barry Rogers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We’ve been working hard and smart behind the scenes in preparation for this. Now with all of the tubs in place, we can start to bring them to life. It’s a mammoth task, but everyone is going at a million miles and hour to get it done.

“While we have completed as much of the manufacturing as we can in-house, we are also using a number of trusted suppliers who have been working just as hard to get us to this point.

“Every time we put the Valvoline-liveried S5000 out on the track, we get a great reaction. It’s it going to be amazing to have all of these out on track to bring back a ‘hero’ open-wheel class of racing to Australia.”

More S5000 news:

S5000 cars officially hit the marketS5000 technical package ticked off after latest test