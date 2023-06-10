Remaining residents urged to flee Tumbler Ridge immediately as crews continue to fight wildfire near townsite

Three emergency reception centers are available for those fleeing the fire, located in Chetwynd (pictured here), Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John. (Nicole Oud/CBC - image credit)

Crews continue to fight the West Kiskatinaw fire in northern B.C. that moved closer to the town of Tumbler Ridge on Friday, burning about three kilometres from the townsite, according to the district.

But winds are expected to change directions Saturday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Services (BCWS), potentially pushing the fire away from Tumbler Ridge.

"We are certainly not in the clear at this point, but we are leaning toward a little bit of cautious optimism," said Carly Derosier with the BCWS on Friday afternoon.

The town of about 2,400 people went on evacuation order Thursday evening, two days after the wildfire was discovered.

WATCH | Wildfire is seen burning near Tumbler Ridge:

As of Friday evening, 90 per cent of the town had left, officials say, urging those who remain to flee immediately and register online or at reception centres in Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John, which will open 10 a.m. Saturday.

Those who need hotel accommodation are being asked to go to Fort St. John, 170 kilometres north of Tumbler Ridge.

Vancouver Island highway shut down indefinitely

On Vancouver Island, the Cameron Bluffs wildfire continues to burn near Port Alberni. The wildfire made its way to Highway 4, prompting the closure of the major east-west route on Tuesday.

It's now closed indefinitely after officials determined that the fire was causing instability in the incline above the highway, which has caused debris such as uprooted trees and rocks.

"As we approach this weekend and recognizing that Highway 4 will continue to be closed, we just ask people to really consider whether or not they can go or whether or not they can wait," said Janelle Staite, deputy regional director with the province's Ministry of Transportation.

The province announced a detour on Wednesday, but cautioned that it should only used for essential travel. The route extends travel time by hours and features rough roads and some single-lane bridges.

The logging-road detour, closed for eight hours Friday as crews worked to extricate a vehicle that rolled into a lake along the route, re-opened at 9 p.m. that evening.

Drought season ahead

While a chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday, Tumbler Ridge is in an area experiencing drought conditions.

The hottest May on record resulted in a rapid snowmelt and record-low provincial snow levels in most B.C. mountains, according to the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin.

The bulletin states drought risk has been exacerbated by the lingering effects of the 2022 drought and the high likelihood of above average summer temperatures.

"This is the earliest snowmelt on record ever ... Prolonged drought could have major impacts on water availability, on fish and streams and other ecosystems," said Jonathon Boyd, a hydrologist with the River Forecast Centre.

Forecasts in the Tumbler Ridge region show a chance of rain on Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 26 C on Sunday and Monday.

Later in the week, temperatures are expected to cool to 17 C with the possibility of rain showers.

Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard for live updates on wildfire smoke and active fires across the country. Set your location for information on air quality and to find out how today's temperatures compare to historical trends.