Remainer economic groupthink is condemning the UK to poverty

Julian Jessop
·6 min read
Remainer Protest

Remainers are trying to turn one of their favourite theories into an unimpeachable political fact. The UK has fallen far behind its economic rivals, they claim, and it’s mainly as a result of leaving the EU.

Most recently, “Brexit” has become their sole explanation for why the UK is one of the few major economies where GDP was still lower in the final quarter of last year than it was in the same period of 2019, just before Covid struck.

It hardly matters to them that their argument doesn’t stack up. You might think, for example, the observation that Spain is in the same boat as the UK would prompt them to pause for thought. It is surely no coincidence that both the UK and Spain suffered relatively deep recessions in 2020, so could be forgiven for taking longer to recover. But apparently the experiences of the EU’s fourth largest economy can safely be ignored.

It is harder for them to dismiss the latest data from Germany, showing that German GDP has also slipped back below its pre-pandemic level. In fact, the UK’s cumulative economic growth since the vote to leave the EU in 2016 has matched that of Germany.

The common factor here is that both Germany and the UK have been hit particularly hard by the energy crisis. In Germany's case, this was down to a dependence on supply from Russia.

The UK, meanwhile, has been an outlier because of the way that wholesale electricity prices are set. UK energy suppliers are forced to pay the highest price in the market, which is currently based on the output of gas-fired power stations, even if electricity can be generated more cheaply from other sources.

I am not denying that the UK has underperformed its peers. It has done so in two areas. One is international trade, where Brexit has clearly played some part. But the evidence of a significant hit to GDP here is not as strong as many assume, especially as both exports and imports have lagged to similar degrees.

The other area is business investment, which has only just returned to its pre-Covid level in the UK but is already some 8pc higher in France. Since the 2016 vote, UK business investment has barely grown at all, whereas in France it is up by a quarter. Again, Brexit may have played some part. The long period of uncertainty about our future relationship with the EU won't have helped.

Nonetheless, the poor execution of Brexit should not be a scapegoat for all our problems, some of which go back at least to the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09. Since then, productivity growth has slowed further in the UK than in any other G7 economy. In fact, this obsession with Brexit is taking attention from problems much closer to home.

The relatively strong performance of the French economy provides some clues about what has gone wrong in Britain. One factor is that the UK has much higher energy costs. Another is that President Macron’s France has actively been trying to lighten the burdens of business taxation and regulation.

In contrast, the UK Government has made a series of bad policy choices. Companies in some of our most productive sectors – including energy and financial services – have been hit by a double whammy of punitive taxes and excessive regulation.

At the same time, fundamentally weak businesses have been shielded by the long period of very low interest rates. The perception that the state is always there to bail them out has then been reinforced by the interventions during the pandemic and the energy crisis.

This “big government” approach to economic growth appears to run through many other problems as well. Exhibit One is the proposed "Windsor Framework". My instinct is to give it a borderline pass. Certainly, fixing the problems in the Protocol would remove one of the biggest sources of Brexit uncertainty.

But the more I dig into the weeds of this new “deal”, the less I like. The reality is that the EU has not given much away, and supporters of the Framework are overselling it. The checks on trade within the UK still look like a bureaucratic nightmare, while opponents of Brexit will seize any chance to keep the whole of the UK closely aligned with EU rules.

The technocrats and bean counters are firmly back in charge of fiscal policy, too. The good news is that borrowing this year and next is likely to undershoot the forecasts of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) by a total of £60bn.

The Chancellor will therefore have plenty of wiggle room in the March Budget – if he wants to use it. But the goalposts are already being moved. The OBR apparently intends to revise down its medium-term forecasts for economic growth, making it harder to meet the target of getting underlying debt falling in five years’ time.

This would still allow the current windfall to be used for some one-off measures, such as extending breaks on business rates, backdating pay increases for some key workers in the public sector, and some additional but better targeted support with energy bills.

The Treasury, however, will argue that the recent improvement in borrowing is only temporary and therefore cannot be used to fund permanent tax cuts – or the cancellation of the planned increases in corporation tax.

This is not another pop at the OBR. Forecasting the public finances is hard enough at the best of times. Government borrowing is the difference between two very large numbers (annual spending and revenues are both over £1,000bn), and there are a great many moving parts. Even £60bn over two years would not be an inexcusable error in what has arguably been the worst of times.

The more important point is that recent misses show the folly of relying too much on a single set of “official” forecasts. It seems utterly bonkers to me – and many others – that the Treasury places so much weight on projections that are known to be unreliable.

As it stands, the Chancellor is digging in his heels. The risk is that pressing ahead with the corporation tax hike will maintain the old "doom loop" of a rising tax burden, a weaker economy, and deteriorating public finances. Ironically, the OBR’s pessimistic forecasts might then be proved right – for all the wrong reasons.

In short, the UK needs a fundamental rethink of policy across a wide range of areas. We cannot reboot productivity and growth if we do not address the issues of over-regulation and high tax-and-spend. And we can never make the most of the opportunities of Brexit if we remain in thrall to the EU.

Julian Jessop is an independent economist. He tweets at @julianhjessop.

