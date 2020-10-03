Relying on testing to ward off COVID put Trump White House at risk

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter as he departs for Walter Reed Medical Center from the White House in Washington

By Carl O'Donnell and Chad Terhune

(Reuters) - Early in the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump put his faith in a toaster-sized machine that could spit out test results in a matter of minutes.

In late March, Trump hailed the launch of Abbott Laboratories’ ID NOW test at a Rose Garden event and embraced its widespread use at the White House to keep the deadly virus at bay. The president often skipped his own administration’s public health recommendations on mask wearing and social distancing, explaining that “everyone’s tested” around him using the Abbott device.

His strategy was no match for the virus.

The president announced Friday that both he and his wife, Melania, tested positive - news that raised questions about the health of other top U.S. officials and threw the final weeks of the presidential campaign into disarray. On Friday, Trump began an experimental treatment and checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precautionary measure, a White House official said.

“The reliance on a rapid test, with its limitations, unfortunately gave the White House and its staff a false sense of security that they were in control of the virus,” said William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“You cannot rely on that test to create a barrier between you and the virus,” he said, adding that people “have to wear masks, do social distancing and not go to all these rallies.”

While rapid tests can help contain the spread of a highly contagious virus, they were not designed to be used in isolation. A negative result merely captures a snapshot in time and doesn’t guard against infection soon after. And a person may be infectious for days before the amount of virus in their body registers positive on a test.

Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor and expert on infectious diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina, said not enough is known about how these rapid tests perform in people who are asymptomatic.

“Trump was playing with fire and it was really a matter of time before something like this was going to happen,” she said. “Even if Trump had been around someone who was sick, wearing a mask could have prevented him from getting the virus.”

DOUBTERS AND DEFENDERS

An Abbott spokeswoman said the company’s ID NOW test for the coronavirus - used by more than 11 million Americans since regulators approved it for emergency use in March - yields reliable results. The company referred questions about its use in the White House to the Trump administration.

The gold standard in diagnostic testing is known as polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing and is performed in a laboratory. But these tests can take hours or days to process. Abbott’s ID NOW device offers two major advantages: a quick turnaround on site and portability.

The Abbott test, which involves putting a nasal swab in a liquid solution and heating it to amplify genetic material from the virus, produces results in 13 minutes or less.

“In a pandemic, the world needs all types of testing for different settings and stages of the virus, including lab-based testing and rapid point-of-care testing,” Abbott said in a statement.

The White House hasn’t released details on what tests were conducted in recent days on Trump and Hope Hicks, a top White House adviser who also tested positive this week. And there is no evidence that the Abbott tests routinely performed on White House staff and visitors produced inaccurate results, nor that Trump or Hicks were infected in the White House rather than in other settings.

However, despite Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement of the Abbott ID NOW test, some researchers have raised doubts about its accuracy.

In May, a New York University study said the Abbott test could be missing a third to nearly half of positive cases. That same month, researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center found that the ID NOW test identified only 73.9% of infectious samples.

