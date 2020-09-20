Reluctant European by Stephen Wall; Brexitland by Maria Sobolewska and Robert Ford – review

Was it written in the stars? As the histories are composed, there will be an “always doomed” school of interpretation, which contends that Britain’s relationship with the EU was a bad marriage of the incompatible that was destined to terminate in nasty divorce. The Channel. Agincourt. Shakespeare’s “precious stone set in the silver sea”. Waterloo. 1940 and all that. The “thousand years of history” once invoked by the Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell militated against it. Even once the UK had grudgingly joined the club, regular rows about the levels of subscription and the terms of membership meant that it often seemed to be hovering by the exit.

Stephen Wall is not an inevitabilist, but his account will give a lot of ammunition to those who are. It began badly. In the years immediately following the defeat of Hitler, senior politicians, both Tory and Labour, failed to engage with the first stirrings of integration on continental Europe. They struggled to imagine that war-ravaged France and Germany would make a success of it and still clung to a delusion that Britain had a future as an imperial power. By the time the mistake had been recognised, Charles de Gaulle was at the Élysée Palace from where the French president subjected Harold Macmillan’s application to join to a humiliating rebuff. So when Britain did eventually enter, more than 10 years after first asking, the rules had been constructed to advantage the interests and promote the aspirations of others. Entry in 1973 was not accompanied by much enthusiasm. It was “a distress purchase” by a Britain aghast to find that it was being economically and diplomatically bested by states that it had helped defeat or liberate during the second world war. Prime ministers then spent the next decade trying to reset the terms of membership. First, there was Harold Wilson’s largely cosmetic renegotiation prior to the 1975 referendum. Then, in the pursuit of a better financial deal, Margaret Thatcher bashed European leaders with her handbag for five years as she cried “give me my money back”. Every dispute gave Britain a reputation with the rest of Europe as its most truculent member and Europe a reputation with the British public as a source of constant conflict rather than a cause for celebration.

Europe was depicted as something that was “done to” Britons against their will

This veiled the important truth that the UK made hugely significant contributions to the development of the EU. The partnership now encompasses the vast majority of European states. It does so thanks to successive enlargements that were driven by the British, often against the resistance of the French. Post-dictatorship Greece, Portugal and Spain were locked in to democratic norms after their accession in the 1980s. Following the fall of the Berlin Wall, the EU then embraced the former prison states that had escaped the tyranny of the Soviet Union. It was the British who accelerated the integration and enhanced the competitiveness of European economies by spearheading the creation of the single market. Yet the dominant narrative put before the British people throughout their membership was one of slippery continentals scheming to do down Blighty.

Wall tells this sad tale with authority, expertise and a gift for lucid explanations of complex issues and convoluted negotiations. He knows of what he writes. He was a British diplomat for 35 years, including five as the UK’s permanent representative in Brussels. He is also the author of the multi-volume official history of the relationship.

A recurring theme is the failure of successive generations of British politicians to make a positive case for Europe. At best, membership was portrayed as a grim necessity. As often, if not more so, Europe was depicted as something that was “done to” Britons against their will. Europe was always “them”. It was never “us”.

Leave supporters gather to celebrate Brexit day, 31 January 2020. Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer More

Story continues