'A reluctant decision' - but 'a change became inevitable'

The issues were piling up and Wolves wanted to remain strong. The decision to part ways with Gary O'Neil is a reluctant one - not least because of chairman Jeff Shi's words of support last week now look hollow.

It was no surprise to hear the fans turn on the chairman and owners Fosun, rather than O'Neil, during the Ipswich game.

O'Neil was well liked and had the loyalty of the players, but the decision-makers saw no alternative. This season's run of 11 defeats in their opening 16 games continued a worrying trend from the end of the previous campaign.

And O'Neil had already been to the brink once. Sources told BBC Sport there was an acceptance from O'Neil's team that failure to beat Southampton on 9 November could have been terminal. A 2-0 win and a surprise 4-1 win at Fulham in the same month was a stay of execution.

In the end, a calamitous 4-2 home loss to Bournemouth, in which they conceded three penalties, and the hammering at Everton meant a change became almost inevitable.

O'Neil leaves Wolves with only two wins and with a game against Leicester City to come before Christmas.

The loyalty shown by Shi and sporting director Matt Hobbs will be questioned, but Wolves have been here before, replacing Bruno Lage with Julen Lopetegui when they were also second bottom two years ago.

They know a mid-season change can pay off even if there is little money to spend this time.