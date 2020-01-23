Relive Joe Gibbs' first win as a team owner, Jarrett's first Daytona 500 win

When Joe Gibbs got into NASCAR Cup Series racing, he simply didn‘t dip a toe into the water, he jumped off the high dive.

The 1992 season was the three-time Super Bowl champion‘s first season in NASCAR and it yielded modest results. Dale Jarrett racked up eight top 10s but only two top fives for JGR. Just a year later, the tides would turn in the first week of the season.

1993 Daytona 500

The 1993 Daytona 500 looked promising to another Dale, Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt had come up short countless times before in NASCAR‘s most coveted race and was in position to win up until the final lap. Jarrett and Earnhardt were side-by-side at the start-finish line on the white flag lap but it was Jarrett who was able to edge his No. 18 Lumina in front of the Intimidator. The win delivered Joe Gibbs his first ever NASCAR Cup Series win in the sports biggest event, the Daytona 500.

The win was the first of three Daytona 500 victories for Jarrett (’93, ’96, 2000) and the first of three to date for JGR (Jarrett in ’93 and Hamlin in 2016 and ’19).

Relive Gibbs and Jarrett‘s first win together and the intense final lap Ned Jarrett branded the “Dale and Dale show” in this week‘s Full Race Replay.