Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts with 6 Primary Care Clinics and a Maxillofacial Surgery Practice in Nevada

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed new contracts in Nevada with a primary care organization that includes 6 clinics, and with a Maxillofacial Surgery practice.

“We continue to rapidly expand our customer base in Nevada,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The primary care organization brings six clinics and over 3,000 eligible patients to our iUGO Care platform at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month. We are very excited to also be expanding into the Maxillofacial Surgery space through our new contract with an oral surgery practice in Nevada. Oral surgeons can generate new revenue by using iUGO Care to provide pre- and post-op monitoring and care management for their diabetic patients. Once the patient has successfully recovered from surgery their care can be transferred back to the primary care physician for ongoing monitoring through iUGO Care, providing the primary care physician with immediate access to an already established recurring revenue stream. Reliq expects to generate over $450 per patient per surgery for short-term monitoring, followed by recurring revenue of $50 per patient per month as care is transferred back to the patient’s primary care physician. Each oral surgery practice typically works closely with multiple physician practices, providing Reliq with a new channel through which we can access new primary care clients.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements."

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

