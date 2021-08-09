RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders

·10 min read

NEWTON, MA and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) (" Acer "), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, and RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs). ACER-001 is a nitrogen-binding agent in development for use as adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS).

Based on standard FDA review timelines, Acer expects to receive notification from FDA on the potential acceptance of the NDA for filing within 60 days of submission and subsequent substantive review.

The 505(b)(2) NDA submission is supported by results from two previously announced bioequivalence (BE) trials in which ACER-001 showed similar relative bioavailability for both phenylbutyrate (PBA) and phenylacetate (PAA), the active metabolite of sodium phenylbutyrate, compared to BUPHENYL(R) (sodium phenylbutyrate). Acer has also received an Agreement Letter from FDA in response to the Company's initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) which outlines an agreed upon approach that addresses the needs of pediatric patients with UCDs.

"The submission of our NDA for ACER-001 marks an important step toward bringing this potential alternative treatment option to patients with UCDs," said Chris Schelling, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Acer . "We look forward to working with the FDA through the review process and will continue advancing our preparations for a potential launch of ACER-001, while also assisting Relief toward regulatory submissions in Europe."

Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief Therapeutics , added, "We are excited about the progress made to date in support of a potential regulatory approval of ACER-001 for UCDs in the U.S. With the NDA now submitted, we will continue our efforts to back ACER-001's development in Europe by targeting submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the treatment of UCDs in Europe by the end of 2021."

ACER-001 is an investigational product candidate which has not been approved by FDA or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). There is no guarantee that this product candidate will be accepted for substantive review, or if accepted, receive regulatory authority approval in any territory, or become commercially available for the indications under investigation.

ABOUT UCDS
UCDs are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations that result in a deficiency in one of the six enzymes that catalyze the urea cycle, which can lead to an excess accumulation of ammonia in the bloodstream, a condition known as hyperammonemia. Acute hyperammonemia can cause lethargy, somnolence, coma, and multi-organ failure, while chronic hyperammonemia can lead to headaches, confusion, lethargy, failure to thrive, behavioral changes, and learning and cognitive deficits. Common symptoms of both acute and chronic hyperammonemia also include seizures and psychiatric symptoms. 1,2 The current treatment of UCDs consists of dietary management to limit ammonia production in conjunction with medications that provide alternative pathways for the removal of ammonia from the bloodstream. Some patients may also require individual branched-chain amino acid supplementation.

Current medical treatments for UCDs include nitrogen scavengers, RAVICTI(R) and BUPHENYL(R), in which the active pharmaceutical ingredients are glycerol phenylbutyrate (GPB) and sodium phenylbutyrate, respectively. According to a 2016 study by Shchelochkov et al., published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports, while nitrogen scavenging medications have been shown to be effective in helping to manage ammonia levels in some patients with UCDs, non-compliance with treatment is common. Reasons referenced for non-compliance associated with some available medications include unpleasant taste, frequency with which medication must be taken, required number of pills, and the high cost of the medication. 3

ABOUT ACER-001
ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) is being developed for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and MSUD. ACER-001 is a nitrogen-binding agent in development for use as adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS). The formulation is a multi-particulate dosage formulation for oral administration consisting of a core center, a layer of active drug, and a taste-masked coating designed to avoid the bitter taste in the mouth while quickly dissolving in the low pH of the stomach. ACER-001's taste-masked formulation is aimed to improve the palatability of sodium phenylbutyrate. Acer is also being developed for Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the MSUD indication. ACER-001 is an investigational product candidate which has not been approved by FDA or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

ABOUT ACER THERAPEUTICS INC.
Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer's pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO(TM) (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer's product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. In March 2021, Acer entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Relief Therapeutics for development and commercialization of ACER-001. For more information, visit www.acertx.com .

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com .

Follow Relief on LinkedIn .

REFERENCES

1. Ah Mew N, et al. Urea cycle disorders overview. Gene Reviews. Seattle, Washington: University of Washington, Seattle; 1993.

2. Häberle J, et al. Suggested guidelines for the diagnosis and management of urea cycle disorders. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. 2012;7(32).

3. Shchelochkov OA, et al. Barriers to drug adherence in the treatment of urea cycle disorders: Assessment of patient, caregiver and provider perspectives. Mol Genet Metab. 2016;8:43-47.

ACER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, timelines, future financial position, future revenues, projected expenses, regulatory submissions, actions or approvals, cash position, liquidity, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential for our product candidates to safely and effectively treat diseases and to be approved for marketing; the commercial or market opportunity of any of our product candidates in any target indication and any territory; our ability to secure the additional capital necessary to fund our various product candidate development programs; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and our ability to successfully fund, initiate and complete clinical trials and regulatory submissions; the ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our strategy and business focus; and the development, expected timeline and commercial potential of any of our product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to fund our various product candidate development programs and to meet our business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by our intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process, including the timing and requirements of regulatory actions, and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. You may access these documents for no charge at http://www.sec.gov .

RELIEF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its businesses. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs and MSUD, nor whether the ongoing clinical trials of Relief's lead compound, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19, will be successful. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CORPORATE CONTACTS

Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Jim DeNike
+1 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com

INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS

Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Michael Miller
Rx Communications Group
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

# # #

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658900/RELIEF-THERAPEUTICS-Holdings-AG-Acer-Therapeutics-and-Relief-Therapeutics-Announce-Submission-of-a-New-Drug-Application-to-the-US-FDA-for-ACER-001-for-Treatment-of-Urea-Cycle-Disorders

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The

  • Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced. The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line t

  • The Latest: Versatile DB Charles Woodson enters Hall of Fame

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come. And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field. Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood hi