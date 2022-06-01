Relief Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that, at its Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") of shareholders held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the proposed resolutions described in the AGM invitation and detailed below were approved by more than 85 percent of the represented votes.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

1. Approval of the Annual Report, Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021

The AGM approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021.

2. Appropriation of Results

The AGM approved to carry forward the loss for the year 2021 of CHF 29'553'450, thereby bringing the loss carried forward from CHF 157'935'435 to CHF 187'488'885.

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The AGM granted discharge to each and all members of the Board of Directors, still active or having resigned, and of the Executive Committee for their activities in the financial year 2021.

4. Increase of the Authorized Share Capital

The AGM approved to maintain an authorized share capital of around but not more than 50% of the ordinary share capital and, therefore, to increase the amount of the existing authorized share capital from CHF 6'564'970.92 to CHF 22'000'000.00.

5. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

5.1. Binding vote on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2022 until the Annual General Meeting 2023

The AGM approved a maximum amount of CHF 2'500'000 (both fixed and variable compensation, including stock options and other benefits, but excluding employer social security contributions) for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the AGM 2022 until the AGM 2023.

5.2. Binding vote on the total remuneration of the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023

The AGM approved a maximum total compensation of CHF 5'000'000 (both fixed and variable compensation, including stock options and other benefits, but excluding employer social security contributions) for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023.

5.3. Consultative vote on the 2021 Compensation Report

The AGM approved, on a consultative basis, the Compensation Report for the financial year 2021.

6. Elections

6.1 Re-election of existing members of the Board of Directors

The AGM re-elected the existing members of the Board of Directors, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, Dr. Thomas Plitz, Dr. Patrice Jean, Mr. Paolo Galfetti, and Ms. Michelle Lock.

6.2 Chairman of the Board of Directors

The AGM re-elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju.

6.3 Nomination and Compensation Committee

The AGM re-elected the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju and Dr. Thomas Plitz.

6.4 Independent Voting Rights Representative

The AGM re-elected the independent proxy holder of the Company, Mr. Thomas Hua.

6.5 Auditors

The AGM re-elected the statutory auditor, MAZARS SA.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703498/Relief-Therapeutics-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-RELIEF-THERAPEUTICS-Holding-SA

