Relief in sight: Cooler, wetter weather heading for Atlantic Canada

An unseasonable stretch of hot and dry conditions across Atlantic Canada have fuelled devastating fires in Nova Scotia. As the heat continues into the opening days of June, residents are left wondering if there’s any relief in sight.

Thankfully, a pattern flip on the horizon may bring some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures to the hard-hit Maritimes.

Intense wildfires raging in parts of Nova Scotia have damaged hundreds of structures, at one point forcing more than 16,000 people from their homes.

Daytime temperatures climbing into the 30s, combined with low humidity and favourable winds, have allowed the wildfires to flourish over the past week.

The ridge responsible for this early bout of summertime weather will start to break down heading into the first weekend of June, allowing a trough to spread cooler temperatures and more unsettled conditions across the eastern half of Canada.

Halifax 7day

A quick look at the weeklong outlook for Halifax reveals an abrupt change from what we’ve seen in recent days. Breezy 30-degree afternoons with low humidity will disappear in a hurry, soon to be replaced by days of clouds, showers, and high temperatures mired in the lower teens.

Not only will the new pattern go a long way toward helping crews bring ongoing fires under control, but the favourable conditions will make additional fires increasingly unlikely.

ATLRain

This unsettled pattern will bring beneficial rains to much of the Maritimes through this weekend.

Forecasters expect widespread totals of 20-30 mm across the Maritimes and Newfoundland, with even higher totals possible in southern Nova Scotia. This will greatly aid fire crews in their effort to battle ongoing fires and prevent the spark of additional blazes.

