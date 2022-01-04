Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for Stable Compositions of Aviptadil Suitable for Human Use

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. (" NeuroRx ") has announced that it has filed a provisional composition of matter patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office entitled, "Stable, Buffer-free Compositions of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP)." According to the press release, the provisional application describes compositions of vasoactive intestinal peptide, the synthetic form of which is aviptadil, that are both shelf stable and biologically active when used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .

Relief notes, in response to a statement in NRx's press release that aviptadil is a 70-year old dormant drug, that aviptadil is an analog of vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) originally discovered in 1970, and that Relief and its predecessor companies have been working on the development of aviptadil for almost 20 years. Relief also notes that the formulation of aviptadil being used by NeuroRx, and any intellectual property that NeuroRx may obtain with respect to such formulation, is covered by the parties' collaboration agreement with respect to the development and commercialization of aviptadil, and that under such agreement, NeuroRx is obligated to cross-license such formulation, and all related intellectual property, to Relief. The failure of NeuroRx to cross-license its formulation of aviptadil to Relief is one of the alleged breaches of the collaboration agreement that is raised in Relief's previously filed breach of contract lawsuit against NeuroRx, and its CEO, Jonathan Javitt.

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle

Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com .

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the provisional application filed by NRx will result in the issuance of a patent, (ii) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will be successful in its breach of contract action against NRx's subsidiary, NeuroRx, and NeuroRx's CEO, Jonathan Javitt, (iii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19 or any other disease, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

