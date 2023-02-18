Bukayo Saka celebrates - From relief to belief: how Arsenal breathed life back into their title charge - PA/Nick Potts

Mikel Arteta buried his face in his hands. Oleksandr Zinchenko punched his own palms, muttering furiously under his breath. Even Bukayo Saka, usually such a mild-mannered young man, was throwing his arms around in anger and starting fights with Aston Villa players.

You could feel the tension in the air, and see it on the faces of Arsenal’s players and staff as they twice went behind. Title races can do that to you, especially when you are the youngest team in the league and you have gone four matches without a victory.

But title races can also do something else to you and your supporters. When the stakes are this high, the emotions are magnified. And when a late winner rolls into the net, bouncing softly off the head of your former player, the delight is so extreme that it can be totally overwhelming.

First came the joyous relief for Arsenal, all those irritations washing away after 90 battling minutes, and then came the belief. A renewed sense of purpose, perhaps even of destiny, after a collective triumph that could well correct the course of their season after dropping eight points in their last three matches.

“A rollercoaster,” said the Arsenal manager. “It was very emotional at the end. I think we showed a lot of resilience, character and quality. I feel our confidence is right back, with more belief than before.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta - From relief to belief: how Arsenal breathed life back into their title charge - PA/Isaac Parkin

A defeat would have all but deflated their hopes of lifting a first league title for 19 years, instead they have returned to the summit thanks in no large part to Nottingham Forest's battling draw with Manchester City.

To win a game like this will reaffirm the faith in what they are doing. And for Arsenal’s players, faith is the only way they are going to challenge Manchester City this season — there can be no doubts in their minds over their approach, no sprinklings of fear as they look to play the high-risk, high-reward football that Arteta demands.

The only way to achieve sustained success with this style of play is to have the courage to take the ball in difficult positions and play with it. No long clearances, no aimless hoofs. Conviction and control are the only ways forward and these past few weeks have certainly tested Arsenal’s players in that regard.

Story continues

Some supporters have been growing frustrated with Arsenal’s insistence on playing out from the back, on trying to find those precise passing angles instead of launching the ball upfield. In Wednesday night's defeat to City, you could hear it in the stands. The groans, the gasps, the nervous pleading to simply get rid of the danger.

Those dissidents would have been emboldened by events of the fifth minute here at Villa Park, when Zinchenko lost the ball and Villa swiftly capitalised through Ollie Watkins. A needless error, punished ruthlessly — as was the case, twice, against City in midweek.

These are the risks that Arsenal’s players have been asked to take and, with each passing game without a victory, it is only understandable that they would start to clam up. For much of the first half here, they played without the freedom of expression that had defined the first half of their campaign. An underhit pass there, an overhit pass there.

Unai Emery’s side struggled to play out from the back but, at times, they flowed forward with impressive speed. Their second goal, finished by Philippe Coutinho, was a slick move that exposed Arsenal’s weaknesses.

Arteta’s message to his players, he said, was simple: “At half time we said the moment is now. We have to raise the individual level, we have to look each other in the face.”

Arsenal’s response was to double down on the strategy, to back themselves in the face of those creeping doubts. It worked. The passing became more precise, the attacking moves became more fluid. Arteta’s side took a total of 18 shots in the second half, compared to only two in the first 45 minutes.

Suddenly, Martin Odegaard looked like Martin Odegaard again (apart from a dreadful miss). Saka was darting in behind, causing chaos. Zinchenko was driving forward, finding his team-mates and then firing home from range for his first ever Premier League goal. Jorginho was purring in midfield, spinning away from tackles and starting moves.

Jorginho battles for possession with Alex Moreno - From relief to belief: how Arsenal breathed life back into their title charge - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

It has been fair, in recent weeks, to wonder if Arsenal need a Plan B this season, for the times when Plan A is not working. The better solution, though, is to simply be better at Plan A. This is how they turned around the match, squeezing Villa and dominating the game until they struck their deserved winner, via Emiliano Martinez’s head, in the final seconds.

Arsenal won by sticking to their principles at a time when those principles were facing their first sustained test of the campaign. The nature of the victory, combined with the fortuitousness of the winning goal, will only strengthen the feeling within the club that something special is brewing in north London.

Just as you could feel the tension of the Arsenal players during the match, when Saka grew angry and Arteta raged at the officials, you could also feel it fall away from them at the end. When Gabriel Martinelli ran through to score the fourth in an empty net, he celebrated before finishing. The clouds had lifted, and the belief had returned.